Thesis

Beijing has recently announced a plan to split up Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) into six separate units. More specifically, its domestic e-commerce group, the largest segment accounting for about 2/3 of the company's revenues, is expected to remain a wholly owned unit. The other five units (Cloud Intelligence Group, Cainiao Logistics Group, et al) are expected to be spun off, have their own CEOs, and decide if they want to pursue separate public listings. The plan is interpreted by major media outlets such as CNN and Reuters as a sign of the ease of China's regulatory crackdown on its tech giants and even the return of regulatory support. I agree with this point of view, and the stock price actions since the announcement also seem to support this interpretation.

However, in this article, we are not going to focus on the political implications of such restructuring efforts. The thesis will be concentrated on analyzing the stock value to be unlocked by such efforts. In a nutshell, I see a sort of arbitrage opportunity here as summarized in the chart below. To wit, the chart shows a simple sum of the parts ("SOTP") analysis. And as to be detailed immediately next, my results show that the sum of its cash position (worth about $40 per ADS) and domestic e-commerce (worth about $66 per ADS if valued at 2x P/S multiple) already exceeds its current market price ($83 as of this writing). When the rest of the 6 units are considered, even at an extremely conservative P/S multiple of 1x, the upside potential is more than 30% as shown.

Source: Author based on BABA earnings report

Part 1 - cash and equivalents

Its latest balance sheet (reported as of Dec 31, 2022) shows the Asset section; it has $256.9 billion in total assets. And as seen from the screenshot below, its main assets include:

Current assets amount to $105.6 billion, primarily consisting of ~$74 billion in cash and equivalents and short-term investments, and $24.5 billion in receivables.

Net Property, Plant & Equipment totaling more than $25 billion.

Various equity investments, including the Ant Group, valued at about $33 billion.

Here I will ignore all assets except for the current assets of $105B (again, which mostly consists of cash and receivables), BABA's total liability is only $96B, resulting in net equity of almost $160B. As a result, only including the current assets here puts my analysis on the very conservative side.

All told, the current asset of $105B translates into about $40 per ADS as aforementioned and forms the first part of my SOTP analysis.

Source: BABA earnings report

Part 2 - domestic e-commerce

As just mentioned, among the six units in the split-off plan, BABA's domestic e-commerce group is the largest and is expected to remain a wholly-owned unit. This segment contributes about 2/3 of the company's revenues as seen in the chart below. To wit, the company's total revenues in the past 9 months dialed in at RMB 600B, and the domestic e-commerce group contributed RMB 446B (about 67.6%).

Source: BABA earnings report

How to value the worth of the domestic e-commerce unit, therefore, plays a major role in my analysis. And it inevitably takes some subjective judgment on my part. As you can recall from my earlier chart, I am assuming a 2x P/S ratio here. The reason for using this ratio is via benchmarking against its peers both in the U.S. and China as shown in the chart below.

As seen, Amazon's (AMZN) sales are valued at a multiple of 2.05x and JD.com (JD) at a multiple of 0.37x. However, BABA's domestic e-commerce earns a much better margin than both AMZN and JD. Its adjusted EBITA margin hovered around 33% in the past 9 months and its EBIT margin was around 12.3%, about 5x higher than AMZN and 7x higher than JD. As a result, it is only logical in my mind that its P/S multiple is higher by a corresponding factor. The assumed 2x P/S multiple is on par with AMZN and only about 5x higher than JD (instead of 7x). Thus, I think these reasons again put my analysis on the conservative side.

All told, under these assumptions, its domestic e-commerce is priced at $172.6B, translating into about $66 per ADS.

As a result, the sum of its cash position (~$40 per ADS) and its domestic e-commerce (~$66 per ADS) is already $106, about 27% higher than its current market price of $83.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks and final thoughts

In terms of BABA's risks, I always like to divide its risks into two buckets: operational risks and geopolitical risks. BABA faces various operational risks in China and globally, including supply chain disruptions, competitive risks, logistics congestion, et al. Since this article is focused on Beijing's plan to restructure the business, here I will focus my discussion on the geopolitical risks.

The restructuring plan is still at an early stage. It could take time to materialize and the plan could change. As mentioned earlier, the reconstructing plan is interpreted by major media outlets as the turning point of China's regulatory crackdown. However, investors need to bear in mind that there are good reasons for China to both continue and discontinue its regulatory tightening. Such decisions can be, and should be, influenced by a combination of factors, including government priorities, economic conditions, technological developments, and geopolitical considerations.

Currently, I view the government's priorities are to balance its domestic growth and stability. As a result, the government recognizes the importance of tech giants like Alibaba and JD in driving innovation, economic growth, and job creation. However, when conditions change, the political climate and the government's priorities can change. For example, concerns about financial stability and anti-corruption efforts could take center stage and favor tighter control again.

All told, my view is that the planned restructuring has good odds of proceeding and unlocking shareholder values. My analysis above has quite a few conservative assumptions built in. Thus, I think the risks are well compensated for. Besides the conservative treatment of its assets and P/S multiple, keep in mind that I've ignored its other units thus far (such as Cloud Intelligence Group, Cainiao Logistics Group, et al). These units contribute about 1/3 of its total sales. And even modeling their worth at 1x P/S ratio would add another $41B into the valuation (or $16 per ADS) and push the upside to exceed 30%.

