Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Peloton's Comeback Is Gaining Momentum

May 09, 2023 4:03 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
357 Followers

Summary

  • Connected Fitness Products Gross Margin improved sequentially, indicating better profitability.
  • The company is on track to achieve free cash flow break-even, reducing the bankruptcy risk.
  • Initiatives to decrease operating expenses and gross margin can drive stock valuations in the short term.
Woman working out on her indoors cycling turbo trainer

Justin Paget

Investment Thesis

Peloton Interactive, Inc., (NYSE: PTON) reported sequential improvements in several key areas in the first quarter of 2023, including strong gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion. However, the decelerating connected fitness subscriber growth and the possible ongoing fall in

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
357 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.