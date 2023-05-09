Justin Paget

Investment Thesis

Peloton Interactive, Inc., (NYSE: PTON) reported sequential improvements in several key areas in the first quarter of 2023, including strong gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion. However, the decelerating connected fitness subscriber growth and the possible ongoing fall in connected fitness product revenues as a result of macroeconomic uncertainties are likely the causes of the stock's 15% decline on the earnings date.

Despite limited opportunities for revenue growth, the company still has a strong and loyal customer base. Its initiatives to decrease operating expenses and increase gross margin can drive stock valuations in the short term. In addition, the company significantly improved its free cash flow in the quarter. The risk of bankruptcy is now relatively low. The risk profile has improved, and the upside potential has remained about the same as in our last coverage. We maintained Buy rating.

Key Takeaways from Q1 2023 Earnings:

Peloton experienced sequential improvements in several key areas in 2Q23. The company continued to see strong growth in its connected fitness subscription addition, and the subscription contribution margin continued to perform well. Additionally, the connected fitness products' gross margin improved sequentially, indicating better profitability in this area.

Despite the positive developments, Peloton acknowledged that it expected lower connected fitness unit sales in the coming months due to macro-economic uncertainty and changes in consumer spending patterns. Nonetheless, the company remained committed to its goal of reaching free cash-flow breakeven by the end of FY23, and it took steps to lower inventory and stabilize its cash flow.

The company anticipated a sequential improvement in margins that would persist into Q4.

Peloton also underwent significant changes during this period, including the addition of five new executive hires and the appointment of a new CEO. Overall, the company appeared to be taking the necessary steps to weather the challenges of the current market and continue growing over the long term.

Operating metrics and financials (PTON)

Outlook (PTON)

Growth Drivers

Limited top line growth opportunities

The company had been looking to increase cross-selling to its core customers, but early signs of success in this area had not yet been observed. To address this, the company identified B2B partnership opportunities with hotels as a potential way to expand its reach. The partnership with enterprises to serve high-end customers was seen as a strategic move, but early signs of success had not been seen here either. Below are excerpts from the earnings call.

Peloton is undergoing brand repositioning to better communicate its value proposition and improve inclusivity in advertising. The company is primarily known as a bike company, but many members extend well beyond that into many different categories of exercise and a large percentage of folks use no hardware at all. The company is primarily known as a bike company, but many members extend well beyond that into many different categories of exercise and a large percentage of folks use no hardware at all. Hospitality industry is a fruitful source of consumer demand for the company and profitable in its own right. It helps lead the Connected Fitness subscriber funnel and is a good source of future growth.

During the low season in Q4, Peloton was able to successfully grow its subscriber base, which was a positive achievement. However, with the company's new focus on its core customers, it is expected that subscriber growth may slow down in the near term. Despite this, we see the fact that the company was able to continue growing its subscriber base and revenue per subscriber metrics during a traditionally less efficient quarter as a testament to its strength and popularity.

SG&A leverage to significantly boost margin

In Q3, the company focused on reducing operating expenses, and this approach was a major driver of its earnings growth. Despite a sequential revenue decline of 6%, the company's gross profit rose by 15%, and its EBITDA significantly soared by 85%. We see this success as indicative of the company's strong ability to manage its operating costs.

The company achieved OpEx savings of over $550 million over a trailing 12-month period in Q3, largely due to restructuring efforts and cost of goods sold optimization. The company intends to continue to identify areas for operating cost optimization, with a focus on reducing professional services expenditures, addressing tech and member support, and lowering real estate costs.

Gross margin expansion driven by cost initiatives

The company successfully optimized its cost structure to improve its gross margin. The company was able to reduce its cost of goods sold by outsourcing its last-mile deliveries, ceasing its own production, and switching to a variable cost model.

Our perspective differs from that of the CEO regarding the decision to maintain membership fees at a constant rate to attract younger consumers. We believe that the company should prioritize its core customers and increase prices to generate funds for innovation and improved services catering to them. Such a move would enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty while also enabling the company to remain competitive.

Risks

Bankruptcy risk

In the past quarter, Peloton was able to significantly improve its free cash flow, despite facing challenges related to supplier settlement payments. In Q3, the net cash used in operating activities was $41 million. Peloton maintained $873 million in cash and cash equivalents and had a $400 million revolving credit facility that remained undrawn. Despite the pressure from the DISH settlement and related expenses in Q4, we see that Peloton is on track to achieve free cash flow break-in, and that the risk of bankruptcy is not a concern for the company.

Hardware sales headwind

Peloton aggressively reduced its inventory and sold it at a loss, which improved its financial metrics sequentially, but may put pressure on its stock valuation in the short term.

However, Peloton managed to reduce its sales and marketing expenses by 29% sequentially, which was a significant achievement. This reduction was compared to a 15% decrease in revenues, indicating that the company demonstrated expense leverage. The good news is that, according to the management, Peloton's FAAS and refurbished bikes were mostly discovered organically, without any marketing campaigns. Nevertheless, we believe there is still uncertainty in the demand environment due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Seat defect

There was a potential lawsuit looming over a company due to a reported seat defect in its 10-Q. The company had estimated a contingent loss of $8.4 million, and so far, only 35 out of 2.4 million identified defective products have been reported. However, we believe that the company will be at risk of facing reputational and trust issues if the number of defective products increases significantly.

As of April 30, 2023, the Company has identified 35 reports, out of over 2.4 million units sold in the U.S. and Canada, in which the seat post has broken during use. Of these reports, 12 have included reports of injuries, including one wrist fracture. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we accrued $8.4 million of estimated contingent loss expense related to a voluntary corrective action plan (“CAP”) involving certain seat posts in our original model Peloton Bike (not Peloton Bike+). We have voluntarily notified the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) regarding this issue and are cooperating with the CPSC to finalize a voluntary CAP.

Valuation

Sensitivity test (LEL Investment)

Our DCF analysis was focused solely on Peloton's long-term growth potential through its subscription-based business model, while assuming no gross margin contribution from hardware sales. We observed that the thesis we had established was indeed playing out. (Subscription revenues continued to grow and maintained a strong margin.)

Our analysis assumed the company would grow at a CAGR of 27% for the next 10 years. Although the company grew in the low single digits in revenues in Q1, its gross profit grew by 47% yoy and 15% qoq, driven by both hardware and subscription gross margin expansion. Hence, we do not change our major assumption used in our DCF model. However, we made a slight adjustment to our WACC assumption, increasing it from 18% to 20%. This resulted in changing our upside potential estimate to 127%. Overall, we maintained our Buy rating.

Catalysts

We believe that the company's revenue growth will not be a primary focus due to limited opportunities resulting from a flat-growing customer base and limited pricing increases in the short term. Instead, the company shifted its focus towards decreasing its operating expenses and gross margin. These initiatives are likely to drive stock valuations in 2023.