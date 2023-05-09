Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Revisiting Greenlight Capital Re: A Speculative Stock

May 09, 2023 4:05 AM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)
Summary

  • I analyzed Greenlight Re in 2019, 2021 and 2022. My conclusion was that investing with David Einhorn could be a rocky road.
  • The reinsurance division had been loss-making for many years, with the company playing second fiddle in an increasingly competitive reinsurance market.
  • Nonetheless, the reinsurance market is entering a new area with double-digit rate increases observed during the January renewals.
  • Despite the inflationary pressures, Greenlight Re's reinsurance divisions should benefit from those price increases.
  • However, Greenlight Re remains a speculative investment. GLRE stock performance is interlinked with the portfolio's performance managed by hedge fund veteran David Einhorn.
Hand writing Reinsurance with marker

magical_light

Executive Summary

In June 2019, I wrote an article about Greenlight Re and reanalyzed the company's performance in June 2021. In 2022, I decided to review the company's fundamentals.

Over the last three years, I considered Greenlight Capital Re

Chart
Data by YCharts

Combined Ratios

Greenlight Re - Latest 10K

Price Renewals - Property

Fitch Ratings

Price Renewals - Specialty

Fitch Ratings

Combined Ratios

Q1 2023 Presentation - Swiss Re

Renewals - Swiss Re

Q1 2023 Presentation - Swiss Re

Q1 2023 Combined Ratio

RenaissanceRe - Q1 2023 Press Release

Chart
Data by YCharts

Investment Returns per Year

Investor Relation Website - Greenlight Re

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2020/9/5/379412-15993335789843373.png

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

