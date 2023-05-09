Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Have Green Bonds Staged A Comeback? The Growth Dynamics In Q1 2023

Summary

  • Despite the plummet in issuance during the latter half of 2022, green bonds have defied expectations and made an impressive resurgence in the first quarter of this year.
  • While broader market challenges and uncertainty persist, we look at the growth dynamics for green bonds.
  • Not only has there been a quick rebound in absolute volumes, but the share of new green bond offerings in the overall bond market has also reached a new pinnacle, standing at 5.5%.

By Alan Meng, Sustainable Fixed Income Research Lead, Sustainable Investment Research and Lee Clements, Head of Applied Sustainable Investment Research, Global Investment Research

Despite the plummet in issuance during the latter half of 2022, green bonds have defied expectations

New green bond issuance

Total net assets of dedicated green bond funds

relative performance of the FTSE World Broad Investment-Grade Green Impact Bond Index (WBIG Green) and the FTSE World Broad Investment-Grade Bond Index (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WBIG' title='Absolute Shares Trust - WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF'>WBIG</a>)

