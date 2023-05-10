Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Growth 50: Adieu, And Thanks For The Lessons Learned

Summary

  • After 8 1/2 years, I've dropped the curtain on the real-money DG50 project.
  • The portfolio had market-matching total return while generating thousands of dollars in income.
  • Microsoft finished as the DG50's total return champion.
  • I learned a ton while managing the portfolio, and I share three of the biggest lessons.

Dollar Seedling - Growth Concept - Plants On Bills In Increase

RomoloTavani

All good things must come to an end, and that time has arrived for the Dividend Growth 50 -- the real-money, buy-and-hold portfolio I've been writing about on this site for 8 1/2 years.

Last month, I liquidated all

DG50 logo

Mike Nadel

Chart
Data by YCharts

cars in scrapyard

Getty Images Europe

Chart
Data by YCharts

DG50 future income growth

SimplySafeDividends.com

"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. RockefellerWell, a FEW other things give me pleasure, but I get where he was coming from.+++I manage two real-money portfolios at DividendsAndIncome.com:++ Income Builder Portfolio: https://dividendsandincome.com/income-builder-portfolio/++ Growth & Income Portfolio: https://dividendsandincome.com/mike-nadels-grand-twins-college-fund/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADP, CVX, GIS, JNJ, KO, LMT, MCD, MO, MSFT, NEE, O, PEP, PG, PM, SBUX, SO, T, VZ, WEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I have divested all stocks from the DG50, I own the stocks listed in this disclosure within my personal portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

