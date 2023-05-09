Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Can The Last Peak Week Of Q1 Earnings Push Growth Into Positive Territory?

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
76 Followers

Summary

  • Better-than-expected results for the week once again lift S&P 500 EPS growth for Q1 2023, now set to come in at -2.2%.
  • Potential earnings surprises this week: PerkinElmer, Air Canada.
  • Names to watch during the third peak week: DIS, TWLO, UAA, DDS, ABNB.
  • Thursday, May 11 will mark the busiest day of the season with 991 companies scheduled.

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

As the second peak week of earnings season kicked off last week it was obvious that investor attention was focused elsewhere, both on the mounting banking crisis as well as on the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting. While the Fed's 25 basis

Top Earnings Announcement

Wall Street Horizon

Q1 Earnings Season

Wall Street Horizon

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
76 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.