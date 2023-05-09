Baurzhan Ibrashev/iStock via Getty Images

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) is a good speculative biotech play to look into because there are several catalysts for investors to look forward to this year. The first of which, expected in the 2nd half of 2023, will be the initiation of two parallel phase 3 studies under the SYNCHRONY studies program targeting patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] fibrosis using the drug efruxifermin [EFX]. These late stage studies are known as SYNCHRONY Histology and SYNCHRONY Real-World. There is a 3rd study to be initiated under this SYNCHRONY program, that will be known as SYNCRHONY outcomes, however, this is going to have to wait a bit. The reason why is because this third late-stage study as part of this program, is going to explore a compensated cirrhotic population. Being that there is an ongoing phase 2b SYMMETRY study targeting this patient population, which has not yet reported data, the design of this third phase 3 SYNCHRONY Outcomes study will have to wait. Speaking of which, this brings about a catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to. That is, final results from the phase 2b SYMMETRY study using the drug EFX to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis [F4], are expected in Q4 of 2023. However, there is another earlier catalyst with respect to this phase 2b SYMMETRY study, in that there is an expansion cohort using EFX on top of an existing GLP-1 receptor agonist being given to cirrhotic NASH [F1-F3 Fibrosis] and Type 2 diabetes. Results from this study are expected in Q2 of 2023. With proof of concept established already in EFX being used to treat patients with NASH Fibrosis from the phase 2b HARMONY study, plus several catalysts expected in 2023, these are the reasons why I believe that Akero Therapeutics is a good speculative biotech play to look into.

Proof Of Concept Established Using EFX For The Treatment Of Patients With NASH Fibrosis

A good thing about Akero is that it has already provided proof of concept in being able to use its Fc-FGF21 fusion protein drug known as efruxifermin [EFX] to treat patients with NASH fibrosis. NASH stands for non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis and it in essence is a very serious liver disease. It is also known as fatty liver disease. The non-alcoholic fat that is found on the liver causes inflammation and damages the liver. How so? Well, if there is too much fat build up on the liver that causes scarring and fibrosis. In turn, these events lead to what is known as NASH. What is very mysterious about this disease is that it is not known what exactly causes it. However, there are several risk factors that can cause this disease to come about. Several risk factors that may cause the development of NASH are as follows: Obesity, Gastric Bypass surgery, high cholesterol and Type 2 Diabetes [T2D]. There are certain instances where patients who have this disease don't experience any type of symptom at all. If they however do have some symptoms that arise, then these might be it:

Fatigue

Weight loss

Pain

Inflammation or cirrhosis of the liver after an extended period of time

Believe it or not, but the NASH population is quite huge, which is what makes this indication a large market opportunity. It is said that there are more than 3 million cases of NASH fibrosis in the United States alone each year. How large of a market opportunity is it? Well, it is said that the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis market could be worth $24.26 billion by 2028. Akero Therapeutics thus far is well on its way to be a strong contender in this space. Especially, since it has already established proof of concept in the phase 2b HARMONY study.

Proof of concept of EFX for the treatment of patients with NASH Fibrosis was revealed with the release of results from the phase 2b HARMONY study back in September of 2022. Not only was it revealed that this study met both the primary and secondary endpoint, but it also achieved all other endpoints with statistical significance. Such other endpoints met with statistical significance are as follows:

Liver Enzymes

Liver fat

Noninvasive fibrosis markers

Lipoproteins

Body weight

Glycemic Control

The phase 2b HARMONY study recruited pre-cirrhotic NASH patients with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis. Patients were given 50 mg EFX, 28 mg EFX or placebo for a total of 24 weeks. The primary endpoint was for patients to at least see a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24. This primary endpoint was established, in that both the 50 mg and 28 mg EFX doses saw 41% and 39% respectively achieving a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24. This, compared to the placebo group whereby only 20% patients achieved this primary endpoint. The secondary endpoint was also met in that a large chunk of the population achieved NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis. The breakdown for this secondary endpoint is as follows:

76% of patients achieved this secondary endpoint when given 50 mg of EFX

47% of patients achieved this secondary endpoint when given 28 mg of EFX

15% of patients achieved this secondary endpoint when given placebo

As you can see above, EFX beat out placebo when it came to both the primary and secondary endpoints of this phase 2b HARMONY study. Along with achieving statistical significance when looking at many other NASH fibrosis endpoints.

Phase 3 SYNCHRONY Program Will Get Ball Rolling

Having achieved positive results above from the phase 2b SYMMETRY study, when using EFX to treat patients with NASH Fibrosis, Akero Therapeutics was able to have a positive end of phase 2b meeting with the FDA. The agency and this biotech came to an agreement on how a few of the phase 3 studies should be done, so that EFX could potentially receive U.S. marketing approval upon completion. This involves the launch of the phase 3 SYNCHRONY program, whereby two doses of EFX, are going to be explored in several studies. As I noted in the beginning above, there are ultimately going to be three phase 3 studies under this program, but the third one is not yet designed. More about this third study below, but the two initial studies known as SYNCRHONY Histology and SYNCRHONY Real-World, are going to use EFX to treat patients with NASH. The phase 3 SYNCRHONY Histology study is going to recruit biopsy confirmed pre-cirrhotic NASH patients. Whereas, the phase 3 SYNCHRONY Real-World study is going recruit NASH patients and diagnose them in a non-invasive fashion (That is, no biopsy being done to take sample of liver). There is a catalyst opportunity for traders/investors to look forward to with respect to both of these late-stage studies. It is expected that both the SYNCHRONY Histology and SYNCHRONY Real-World phase 3 studies are going to be initiated in the 2nd half of 2023.

As I explained above, there is another phase 2b study being done known as SYMMETRY. This late-stage study is exploring the use of EFX to treat cirrhotic NASH patients, which are those who have F4 fibrosis (severe scarring/damage of the liver). Results from this phase 2b study are going to be released in Q4 of 2023. Should the results turn out to be positive, then Akero and the FDA can come to an agreement to design/launch the third phase 3 study in the SYNCHRONY program. This final study to be launched as part of this program is known as SYNCHRONY Outcomes. There is another earlier catalyst with respect to the phase 2b SYMMETRY study, which I highlighted in the beginning above. In that, there is a cohort D of this late-stage study which is using EFX on top of existing GLP-1 receptor agonist treatment, targeting patients with cirrhotic NASH F1-F3 fibrosis and Type 2 Diabetes. Results from cohort are expected in Q2 of 2023, which is a much earlier catalyst to look forward to.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Akero Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities of $351.4 million as of December 31, 2022. It believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2025. Despite this expectation, the company is going to have to fund its late-stage clinical studies in the coming years. My expectation is that it would at least have to raise cash by at least end of 2023 or starting early 2024. It has been able to fund itself to date through several different types of financing such as a loan agreement or by other financial means like selling shares. Speaking of loan agreements, it generated one with Hercules. It received $10 million from a Term Loan provided by Hercules in June of 2022. In addition, it drew another $15 million from this very same Term Loan in March of 2023 to keep its operations funded and moving along. It was also blessed to have received $25 million as an equity investment from Pfizer (PFE). This biotech has huge potential, but it is going to need to raise more cash in the coming year.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that traders/investors should look out for before investing in this biotech. The first major risk to consider would be with respect to the upcoming release of results from cohort D of the phase 2b SYMMETRY study, which is evaluating EFX for 12 weeks on top of dosing with existing treatment of a GLP-1 receptor agonist, in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH [F1-F3] fibrosis and Type 2 Diabetes [T2D]. Results from this study are expected in Q2 of 2023 and there is no guarantee that adding EFX on top of existing GLP-1 receptor treatment will end up working out. A second risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 2b SYMMETRY study, which is treating cirrhotic NASH [F4,compensated] patients over a 36 week period. That's because results from this study are expected to be released in Q4 of 2023. While EFX has already established proof of concept in the NASH fibrosis patient population, there is no guarantee that a similar outcome will be achieved with respect to this patient population. The final risk to consider would be with respect to the financials. The reason why I state that is because it has been relying on raising cash through loans and other financial instruments. If it continues to take out loans, this is cash that will ultimately need to be paid back. It could also raise cash by other means such as selling shares of its stock on the open market. In such a scenario, it would immediately dilute shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Akero Therapeutics is a good speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it has already been able to establish proof of concept in being able to use EFX to treat patients with NASH fibrosis. It is also looking to expand its horizon by targeting the C4 compensated NASH Cirrhosis patients. This might be accomplished depending upon how good or bad the results are, when they are released from the phase 2b SYMMETRY study in Q4 of 2023. In addition, there are other results to be released from this study a lot earlier than this, which is going to be any day now in Q2 of 2023. This data will still involve the phase 2b SYMMETRY study, however, it is going to entail a different set of data from Cohort D. That is, the data to be released in Q2 of 2023 will entail the use of EFX on top of existing GLIP-1 receptor agonist therapy to treat pre-cirrhotic NASH [F1-F3 Fibrosis] and Type 2 Diabetes patients. Lastly, there are two additional catalysts for investors to look forward to this year. These will be the initiation of two phase 3 trials for the SYNCHRONY program expected in the 2nd half of 2023. With the advancement of the phase 3 SYNCRHONY program using EFX for the treatment of patients with NASH fibrosis, plus several catalysts expected in 2023, these are the reasons why I believe that Akero Therapeutics is a good speculative biotech play to look into.