Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Thomson Reuters: Risk To Reward Is Not Appealing Here, Wait For A Pullback

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
260 Followers

Summary

  • Good Q1 results with reiterated FY23 guidance are a good sign.
  • AI has been mentioned quite a bit by the company and analysts, which could be a good potential catalyst in the future.
  • The looming recession fears are what’s keeping my assumptions on the conservative side.
  • The financials are decent; however, the risk/reward ratio is not good in my opinion, I will wait for a pullback.

Thomson Reuters sign is seen in Scarborough, Toronto on September 23, 2020.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With recent Q1 '23 results out, and a really good performance in the last year in terms of stock appreciation, I argue that the growth Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is projecting is not

Coverage Ratio of TRI

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of TRI

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of TRI

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of TRI

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of TRI

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
260 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.