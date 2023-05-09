Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Icahn Enterprises L.P.: Carl Icahn Strikes Back

Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises recently became the target of a short seller attack, resulting in a massive decline in the company's valuation.
  • However, the holding company just announced a new $2.00 per-unit dividend, resulting in a huge rebound in the unit price on Friday.
  • IEP has $5 per-unit in cash on a holding level and about $14.50 per-unit including operating cash.
  • Units now look attractive and may have continual rebound potential.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has become the target of a famous short seller lately, Hindenburg Research, which has resulted in a massive decline in the holding company's unit price last week.

