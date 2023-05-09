Anton Vierietin

Thesis

Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on financial services preferred equity, and comes from a premier manager in the space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine. We have covered this fund before, being of the opinion a retail investor should wait before allocating capital here. We were expecting higher rates, but not a full-fledged crisis.

Financials have been under pressure as of late on the back of the regional banks crisis. Common equity prices have come down, whilst spreads have widened in the preferred equity space.

FLC represents a leveraged take on this asset class, and as bank preferred equity has tanked, FLC has sold-off even more. A retail investor needs to remember that leverage magnifies returns, both on the upside as well as on the downside. One of the main features of CEFs in effect is the ability to introduce leverage in a capital structure. A retail investor does not have access to institutional financial instruments (where leverage can be layered in on a customized bilateral fashion), hence entities where leverage is embedded are harder to find.

Leverage has worked quite well in the past for FLC, magnifying total returns in bull markets when compared to plain vanilla instruments. Not this year. The opposite has occurred. While the unleveraged ETF iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is flat on the year, FLC is down -10%. This is due to the very high 42% leverage the CEF is running. Leverage is not ideal for down markets. A savvy investor needs to dip their toe in the water via unleveraged instruments first, then after a capitulation event, leveraged funds like FLC can be entered.

We do not think the banking crisis is over. The market has proven the FDIC and regulators wrong several times. We feel there will be more regulatory action taken before we can find a bottom here. This sort of environment will translate into volatility and downside pressure for leveraged instruments like FLC. In our view a retail investor should start by going long unleveraged funds like PFF which we covered here, then wait for a market capitulation until entering very leveraged names like FLC. Otherwise be prepared for further large drawdowns.

Do not get lured-in by the current discount to NAV for the fund. The discount is there as a result of the uncertainty associated with the asset class and the poor returns in the past year. The asset class needs to firm up from a fundamental and regulatory stand-point before it can percolate down to the CEF discount to NAV.

We are on Hold with this name currently, and prefer to buy the dips for unleveraged instruments in the space such as PFF for now, especially when the spread pick-up now for FLC is only 1.2% more than PFF. The risk is not worth the reward for now.

Analytics

AUM: $0.145 billion

Sharpe Ratio: 0.09 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 13.2 (3Y).

Yield: 8.2%

Premium/Discount to NAV: -9.3%

Z-Stat: -1.2

Leverage Ratio: 42%

Composition: Fixed Income - Preferred Shares /Financials

Duration: n/a

Performance

FLC is down -10% this year, as opposed to its unleveraged peer the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF:

Data by YCharts

Since the current down-market started over a year ago, the fund has lost close to -20%:

Data by YCharts

We can observe quite clearly the effect of leverage via the below 5-year total return graph:

Data by YCharts

After the Covid shock, when rates moved to zero, FLC and its sister fund FFC outperformed significantly given the leverage in the structure. We can see how PFF trails during those times. Starting with 2022, when the Fed started moving rates higher, FLC and FFC have given up most of those gains, now actually trailing PFF on a total return basis with a 5-year lookback. Leverage is great in a bull market, but it can bring down your portfolio speedily in a rising rates environment.

Premium / Discount to NAV

As the fund has lost value, its discount to NAV has trended lower towards the bottom of its historic range:

Data by YCharts

We can see from the above historic graph that FLC on average trades with a flat discount to NAV. As the underlying asset class has come under pressure the vehicle has traded at a larger than normal discount to NAV. We expect this feature to persist this year.

Conclusion

FLC is a CEF focused on financials preferred equity. The fund contains good names in its portfolio but has been crushed this year due to its enormous 42% leverage ratio. As credit spreads have widened in the space, FLC has lost value. The unleveraged fund PFF is flat year to date for example, while FLC is down roughly -10%. Expect this theme to persist until the underlying asset class finds its footing and we get more regulatory action in the space.

At this juncture in the markets, it is not wise to enter this space via a leveraged instrument like FLC. FLC tends to outperform in bull markets and is not an ideal 'buy-the-dip' in a recession fund. In our view, a savvy retail investor is best served by dollar cost averaging into unleveraged ETFs such as PFF and wait for a market capitulation event before entering the likes of FLC.