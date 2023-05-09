Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FLC: Regional Banking Crisis Exerts More Downward Pressure

Summary

  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund is a fixed income closed-end fund.
  • The CEF focuses on financials preferred equity, and is down roughly -10% year to date, while the unleveraged fund PFF is flat on the year.
  • FLC is a very robust fund from a premier asset manager in the space, but the CEF runs an enormous 42% leverage ratio for today's environment.
  • The fund is trading at a -9% discount to NAV currently, but expect this level to persist until the asset class finds its footing.
  • We do not currently believe the risk/reward proposition is there for a retail investor to take a leveraged view on bank preferred equity.

Contemporary art collage. Businessman standing under heavy pressure

Anton Vierietin

Thesis

Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on financial services preferred equity, and comes from a premier manager in the space, namely Flaherty & Crumrine. We have

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

