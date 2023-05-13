Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Surge Energy Offers A Generous 6% Dividend Yield, But I Prefer The Debentures

May 13, 2023 11:45 AM ETSurge Energy Inc. (SGY:CA), ZPTAF7 Comments
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Surge Energy recently closed a C$202M acquisition which boosted its production rate by about 20%.
  • The company was free cash flow positive in Q1 but has been 'overspending' on its dividend based on its own capital allocation framework.
  • I own the 6.75% debentures maturing in June 2024.
Red old pumpjack

Tonya Davison/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have always had a weak spot for Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) (TSX:SGY:CA) after I was able to pick up its convertible debentures at a very attractive discount to the principal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Production Results

Surge Energy Investor Relations

Prices and Realized Prices

Surge Energy Investor Relations

Income Statement

Surge Energy Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Surge Energy Investor Relations

Capital Allocation Framework

Surge Energy Investor Relations

Existing Hedge Book

Surge Energy Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
