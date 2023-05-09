Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Breaking Up Vista Outdoor Is A Good Call

May 09, 2023 5:00 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • Vista Outdoor is in the process of separating its ammunition business from its businesses that sells various outdoor products.
  • The move could benefit Vista Outdoor shareholders in the event the market places a higher valuation on the company's outdoor products operations as a standalone entity.
  • Vista Outdoor is making the right call and represents an intriguing capital appreciation opportunity.

Notebook written with text SPINOFF. A business concept.

Abu Hanifah

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is in the process of splitting itself into two publicly traded companies. By doing so, management hopes the market will place a higher valuation (in terms of a multiple of adjusted EBITDA) on Vista Outdoor's non-ammunition

Table covering Vista Outdoor's various operations.

Vista Outdoor is splitting its business into two standalone publicly traded companies. (Vista Outdoor - Fourth Quarter FY2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

Table covering the financial performance of Vista Outdoor's two main business reporting segments.

Vista Outdoor's Sporting Products segment is its main earnings and cash flow generator. (Vista Outdoor - Fourth Quarter FY2023 Earnings IR Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.76K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.