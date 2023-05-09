Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Winners Of REIT Earnings Season

May 09, 2023 10:30 AM ETAMH, INVH, EQIX, DLR, STAG, PLYM, EGP, CSR, IRT, AVB, NXRT, HST, PK, APLE, MPW, OHI, WELL, ARE, SRC, EPR, EPRT, O, ELS, SUI, VICI, GLPI, VNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT1 Comment
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You wouldn't know it by reading the mainstream financial press, but there's more to commercial real estate than office buildings. Obscured by office pain, REITs delivered surprisingly strong first quarter results.
  • Of the 83 equity REITs that provide full-year Funds from Operations ("FFO") guidance, 37 (44%) raised their full-year earnings outlook, while 5 (6%) lowered guidance.
  • The Equity REIT Index has outperformed the S&P 500 since the start of earnings season, lifted by this solid slate of reports and tailwinds from a moderation in interest rates.
  • Surprisingly buoyant rent growth - particularly across the residential, industrial, hospitality, technology, and retail sectors - was the prevailing theme of these upward revisions. Tenant rent collection improved for healthcare and cannabis REITs.
  • Expense pressures abated a bit for some sub-sectors - notably in the labor-heavy cold storage and full-service hospitality - but were otherwise "status quo" for most other sectors. We've seen 5 REITs announce dividend cuts while 5 REITs raised their dividends.
  • Hoya Capital Income Builder members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Tampa Skyline Florida Dramatic Sunset

benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Earnings Recap: Part 1

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on May 7th. In Part 1 of our Earnings Recap, we cover

REIT earnings recap

Hoya Capital

REIT earnings scorecard 2023

Hoya Capital

REIT performance

Hoya Capital

dividend hikes

Hoya Capital

single family rents

Hoya Capital

sfr reit metrics

Hoya Capital

data center FFO growth

Hoya Capital

data center leasing

Hoya Capital

industrial REIT NOI

Hoya Capital

industrial REITs

Hoya Capital

apartment REITs 2023

Hoya Capital

apartment REIT metrics

Hoya Capital

hotel occupancy rates

Hoya Capital

hotel occupancy 2023

Hoya Capital

healthcare REITs 2023

Hoya Capital

healthcare FFO

Hoya Capital

net lease REITs affo per share

Hoya Capital

net lease REITs affo per share

Hoya Capital

manufactured housing 2023

Hoya Capital

manuactured housing

Hoya Capital

casino REITs

Hoya Capital

REIT

Hoya Capital

high dividend yield index

Hoya Capital

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
32.9K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

Real EstateHigh Yield Dividend Growth.

 Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. 

Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. 

Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex MansourThe Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations is an affiliate that provides non-advisory services including research and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receives compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, AMH, ARE, AVB, DLR, ELS, EPR, EPRT, EQIX, GLPI, OHI, PLYM, VICI, SRC, WELL, SUI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry. This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized. Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.