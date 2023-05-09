mtcurado

Bull and bear markets don't last forever. While Oil prices remained at low levels for much of the time period between 2016 and 2020, there's been a bull market for oil since early in 2021. Crude oil prices averaged $79 a barrel over the last two and a half years, and most energy stocks has predictably outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and most of the broader indexes by a wide margin during this time period.

One company that benefitted significantly from rising oil prices over the last several years has been ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). ConocoPhillips is an independent upstream oil and gas company. The energy producer gets 30% of the company's revenues natural gas division, 56% from the sale of oil, and 14% from bitumen and NGLs. ConocoPhillips is a $121 billion company.

Data by YCharts

This stock is also up 145% in the last 3 years, while the S&P 500 is only up 44.2% during this same timeframe. Still, ConocoPhillips has consistently underperformed some of the company's peers, such as Hess Corporation (HES) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

Today ConocoPhillips is a sell, the company has underinvested in oil exploration and development over the last several years, and management is now having to significantly increase capital expenditures to make-up for previous mistakes. ConocoPhillips also has significant exposure to the weak North American natural gas market, and gas prices are likely to remain depressed for some time due to multiple factors. The stock looks overvalued using several metrics.

ConocoPhillips had a predictably strong 2022 with oil prices averaging $94.53 last year. The company earned $18.57 billion and $14.57 a share, compared to $8.01 billion and $6.57 a share in 2021. Natural gas prices remained low in 2022, but high oil prices more than offset the weak North American gas market. Still, despite the company's expected strong earnings last year, management issued guidance that was concerning.

ConocoPhillips' capital expenditures have been consistently rising over the last three years. Management spent $5.3 billion in 2021, and $7.2 billion in 2022. The company recently guided to capital expenditures being between $10.7 billion to $11.3 billion in 2023, with that number including $9.1 to $9.3 billion for base capital. ConocoPhillips under invested in oil exploration from 2016 to 2020 when energy price remained low, and the company's oil production levels remained flat for most of those four years.

A chart of ConocoPhillips oil production (Statista)

Management is now trying to make up for years of under investment in oil production by now significantly increasing capital expenditures. The company sold-off valuable oil and gas properties at low prices as recently as 2017 when management divested from some of the company's valuable holdings in the Canadian oil sands. The company sold valuable properties to raise cash when oil prices were very low, and that's part of the reason why management is having to significantly increase capital expenditures now. ConocoPhillips plans to spend nearly $10 billion a year over the next decade on capital expenditures. The company also remains committed to significantly reducing debt levels, with plans to reduce gross debt by $5 billion before the end of 2026. ConocoPhillips expects to generate $115 billion in free cash flow over the next decade and increase oil and gas production levels by 5% during this timeframe. The company's model is based on an average oil price of $60 per barrel.

While predicting oil prices over any extended period of time is obviously difficult, analysts are projecting crude prices to remain high in 2023 as new supplies coming online remain limited and the War between Ukraine and Russia continues. A recent survey showed that most analysts are projecting oil prices to average nearly $87.12 dollars a barrel this year. Still, while oil prices are expected to remain high this year, the outlook for the North American natural gas market remains very weak. The EIA is forecasting natural gas production to be up by 2% this year and price to again be lower as well.

North American Natural Gas Prices (www.tradingeconomics.com)

North American natural gas prices have faced bear market conditions for nearly a decade now, and with the recent warm winter causing inventories to grow even more, this long-term downward trend should only accelerate year.

This is why ConocoPhillips looks overvalued at current prices. While the company should be able to benefit from what will likely be higher crude prices will be again in 2023, this energy producer also gets 30% of the company's revenues from the natural gas division, and management is being forced to continually sped at higher levels to make-up for past periods of under investment. ConocoPhillips currently trades at 9.82x likely forward GAAP earnings, 2.41x expected forward sales, 5.54x projected forward cash flow. The industry average is 7.92x forecasted forward GAAP earnings, 1.17x expected forward sales, and 1.38x likely forward book value.

ConocoPhillips performed predictably well over the last three years as oil prices remained in a bull market, but the company will likely face tougher times ahead with natural gas prices still low and management being forced to spend more to make for past periods of underinvestment. The company is also too focused on debt reduction, when management could likely find better ways to maximize shareholder returns through acquisitions and buyback. Even though the near-term outlook for oil prices is bullish, there are other upstream companies such as EOG Resources (EOG) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited that have been planned better and been more efficient in allocating capital. While the outlook for the oil sector remains bullish, there are better run companies with less exposure to the weak North American natural gas market that should continue to outperform ConocoPhillips.