WW International: Encouraging Signs, Remain Positive

May 09, 2023 5:49 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)1 Comment
Sabra Capital Partners
Summary

  • The first quarter earnings report demonstrated signs of stabilization in the core business, indicating management's view on a return to growth in the 2nd half is achievable.
  • While the focus remains on integrating the Sequence acquisition, we view this as complementary to improved core member acquisition.
  • While the first leg of WW's run higher is complete, we believe there will be multiple more legs to this run.

Fit woman drinking a green detox smoothie at the gym

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

WW International (fka Weight Watchers Int'l) (NASDAQ:WW; $8.50) reported earnings with results that demonstrate signs of stabilization in the core business and indicating management's view on a return to growth in the 2nd half

17

This article was written by

Sabra Capital Partners
Sabra Capital is a multi-strategy hedge fund that focuses on event-driven, value and special situations investments. The primary investment objective is to achieve high risk-adjusted returns by taking advantage of in-depth proprietary research while limiting volatility and downside risk through opportunistic portfolio construction and strong risk management. Voted best event-driven multi-strategy manager for 2013 by Hedgeweek.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

