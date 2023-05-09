Occidental Petroleum: Even Buffett Doesn't Want It All
Summary
- Warren Buffett disclosed that Berkshire Hathaway has no plans to buy all of the shares of OXY.
- The energy company is set to report Q1'23 earnings with energy prices continuing to collapse, setting up a trend for a much lower EPS.
- The stock remains expensive at up to 20x normalized EPS while the Buffett put just disappeared.
One of the biggest outcomes from the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) annual meeting with Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is the lack of interest in owning all of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The independent energy company is headed into their Q1'23 earnings report with a sign the largest shareholder won't ever bid for the full company. My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock based on the Buffett put disappearing and earnings trending lower along with energy prices.
Buffett Doesn't Want Oxy
Berkshire Hathaway now has a 23.5% position in OXY, placing the stock as one of the top positions in their portfolio. The position is worth ~$12 billion here with Buffett mostly buying shares right around the current price of just below $60.
The firm has approval from U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to purchase up to 50% of the strategic energy business, but Buffett just made it clear Berkshire doesn't want to control the energy company. Per the statement at the annual meeting:
we're not going to buy control... we wouldn't know what to do with it.
In essence, Buffett doesn't know how to operate an energy company and prefers to just own a large investment in OXY. The lack of a guarantee that a buyout is coming will leave the stock susceptible to downside risk despite the stock being only 3.7% of the Berkshire portfolio.
OXY has already started redeeming the 8% preferred stock issued to Buffett. The company has apparently redeemed $474 million of the $10 billion in preferred stock.
The energy company has long discussed the plans to redeem the preferred shares due to the high costs from the 8% yield.
Earnings Trend
The independent energy company reports Q1'23 earnings after the close on May 9 with analysts forecasting the following numbers:
- Consensus EPS estimate is $1.26
- Consensus revenue estimate is $7.37B
OXY earned $1.61 per share in the last quarter, so analysts are forecasting a huge dip in profits during the March quarter. The company earned $2.12 in the prior Q1 period when Russia invaded Ukraine and energy prices soared.
The problem facing OXY is that the annualized EPS trend is now down to $5. The big bump in oil prices in 2022 ended and natural gas prices have plunged due to lower demand.
Analysts were far too bullish on EPS targets the last couple of quarters despite revenue beats. Another big EPS miss similar to the $0.22 miss back in Q4'22 would set OXY on a much lower annualized EPS path.
Investors need to realize that OXY only earned $2.52 back in 2021 before energy prices soared. In that year, OXY had the following average realized energy prices:
- Crude oil - $66.14 per barrel.
- Natural gas liquids - $30.01 per barrel.
- Domestic realized Nat gas prices - $3.30 per Mcf.
The company is about 55% oil, so the key price is definitely the price of WTI. Domestic oil price had fallen below $70 per barrel in recent commodity trading and natural gas prices remain closer to $2 per Mcf in a sign of how OXY faces the average 2021 price scenario where profits were much lower.
Energy prices are far closer to where OXY will be lucky to deliver a $3+ EPS while the stock still trades near $60. The Buffett put appears to be holding the stock up while other energy stocks have fallen much more this year.
Analyst estimates have already been cut dramatically over the last year as reality sets in that energy prices will normalize back at prior levels. OXY has cut debt and share counts slightly providing some upside to 2021 EPS levels with similar energy prices going forward.
The lower profits combined with the current $0.72 annual dividend payout will limit the cash flows for repurchasing shares and repaying debt. A big key to the earnings report will be how OXY management addresses a lower earnings profile after the big cash flows from the elevated energy prices in 2022.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that OXY stock remains far too expensive here. The stock trades at $60 while the EPS stream probably heads sub-$4 and maybe closer to $3 per share. Without Buffett agreeing to buy the whole company, OXY will likely sink lower.
