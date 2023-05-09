Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

After a mixed second quarter earnings, the valuation response for FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) has been fairly benign. FONR investors have endured an unpleasant glide from highs of $33 in 2017 to ~$16 at the time of writing. You can see the divergence from the US equity benchmark below, including the broad-market selloff in 2020, and 2022.

Fig. 1 – FONR Listed Equity Performance vs. U.S. Equity Benchmark (S&P 500), 2017–date.

To be clear, there is no change to my hold thesis on FONR since my last publication on the company in November. There, I argued the following:

"Despite participating in the latest rally in broad equities, beta to the SPX is low at 0.3. We believe this could restrict upside mobility, as company-specific premia is absent in FONR.

Being such a mature company, sales/EPS growth is negligent, and FONR's ability to create additional corporate, shareholder value appears clamped. An opportunity cost therefore exists compared to other names."

There's numerous positive as the company level that don't translate to the investor level in my opinion. For one, the company is adding some steady-state value though persistent 12–13% returns on existing capital. It delivered investors a 21% return on its incremental capital investments over the last 2-years. When it invests for growth over time, FONR does it well.

The problem is, it isn't investing. Not at magnitude, as you'll read here today. The company has scaled back its capital deployment, and has pulled back ~$14mm from the field since 2020 (14% of Q2 trailing revenues), continuing a longer-term trend. There's been a 4% compounding loss in the firm's intrinsic value over this time in my estimation, reflected in the evolution of its share price.

The market doesn't reward accounting profits if the economic realities are different. FONR's equity line has been trending lower for >6 years. My findings demonstrate significant effort has gone into reducing FONR's capital intensity in order to sacrifice some margin at the operating level. This has led to an acceptable level of return on existing and newly invested capital when presented on the books. When dissecting this further, findings presented here demonstrate exactly why this hasn't pulled through to the shareholder level. Whilst the company has reasonably good capital productivity, this hasn't translated into margin, earnings or valuation growth. There's also no dividend on offer to compensate for the sluggish equity line, either. Net-net, reiterate FONR is a hold.

Analysis of earnings power

Q2 FY'23 earnings dissection

Looking to the company's Q2 FY'23 numbers, there's no major change to the thesis in my best estimation. Forward-looking data analysis would imply there is a similar investment debate on hand.

Reverting back to first principles – nothing wrong with FONR as a company whatsoever. It manages and/or owns 40 MRI scanners, boasts 28% EBITDA margins and asset turnover of 0.5x with CapEx at just 4% of sales, reasonable productivity. If you benchmark FONR against the sector on cash per share, FONR has $7.43, the sector median $1.32. FONR clipped $97mm in trailing 12 month ("TTM") revenue in Q2 on $18mm in TTM operating income (18.5% margin), generating $15mm in TTM cash in doing so. This, on just $4mm of CapEx and negligible NWC delta or other intangible investment. You can see the Q2 quarterly breakdown in Figure 1a.

Looking deeper, on a half-year basis, where the results of Q1 FY'23 and Q2 FY'23 ("H1") are folded together:

Total scans performed in H1 FY'23 was 89,900 versus 94,500 the prior year. The discrepancy was due to technician shortages.

This pulled through to a 160bps YoY decrease in H1 revenue to $47mm with 9.2% cost uptick to $39.3mm.

The total H1 FY'23 revenue per scan was $527, from $510 the year prior.

Resulting impact to cost margin was fairly wide, around 8 percentage points, lifting from 75% to 82.7% YoY.

Thus, first half gross profit margin per scan decreased to 17.2% ($91) per scan, versus 25.1% ($128) the year prior.

Moreover, the same-scan revenue decrease was 5.2% YoY, to a total of $501 per scan in revenue.

Fig. 1a

Data: Author, FONR 10-Q

Alas, when breaking the business economics down further, it becomes clear. Even with a minor setback in scan volume, there's an outsized effect from revenue to gross profit for FONR's operations (4.8% YoY decrease in scans H1 scans, leading to 31% YoY decrease in H1 gross profit per scan). It therefore makes sense that operating profit contracted ~$4mm YoY in the first half to $8.1mm ($7.1mm post-tax).

This was initially puzzling to me. On first look, FONR appears to be recycling capital well, resulting in tidy profits generated on its existing capital base [Figure 2]. Further, my numbers have FONR to potentially maintain a 12-13% return over its invested capital each year into 2025. But further analysis is needed to understand how it gets there.

Fig. 2

Data: Author, FONR 10-K's

For starters, whilst these numbers are great on face value, there's a deeper economic reality. Firms create additional value for their shareholders when the returns they generate from the incremental capital investments they make over time are high, or grow, over time as well [and not just the existing capital base]. This is a function of two things – 1) the rates of return generated from new assets/capital over time, and 2) the amount of capital (in $$) sown in at these rates. Hence, some firms have the opportunity generate another 20–30% on their growth investments over time, say, but if they are only able to/are reinvesting 5–10%, (versus 80–100%, say) of earnings to generate this future growth, it is less meaningful.

In that regard, you would benefit to see the two charts below to see how FONR's earnings power has changed over time:

Figure 3 shows the company generating strong returns on its capital base, using TTM returns from its Q2 FY'21–Q2 FY'23. Note, in its Q2 FY'23, FONR generated $12.3mm after-tax earnings with $97mm capital at work in the field, a 12.65% TTM return on investment.

If the equity benchmark and the risk-free rate offer a combined 10-12%, and we use this as the required hurdle rate, FONR landed its investors a 1–2% economic profit for the period.

But, revenues, operating income and earnings were also down year over year, so there was no value created in my opinion.

I'd also point out this tells us nothing of the incremental performance – how the firm is sowing growth capital into new assets over time, what profits it sees from this, and so on. For example, whilst FONR generated cumulative $75mm in TTM NOPAT from 2020–2022, investors saw their post-tax earnings contract by about $3mm in the same period.

This, as the rate of investment into new growth capital dropped by ~$14mm.

Hence, it might show FONR generated a 21% trailing return on incremental capital from 2020–2022 – which it did. But the reality is, it is diverting far less funds to invest at that rate today than it was 2-years ago. Hence, whilst it has in some ways created relative economic value, the absolute economic returns FONR has generated for investors are quite thin. Further, whilst the firm has stayed profitable in this fashion, it has come at an opportunity cost to investor valuations. Investors don't end up realizing any valuation upside, as under these parameters, the push to drive returns on capital are potentially jeopardizing growth, in my opinion.

Fig. 3

Data: Author, FONR 10-K's

This might sound like a complete oxymoron, especially to my regular readers. I rhapsodize ad infinitum the elusiveness of companies that sustain earnings growth by recycling capital into new investments for growth. But I would also stress, there needs to be sizeable investment to back this up. If a company can get 12–14% return on its investments, like FONR seems to be able to, it better well be ploughing as much capital into getting that return. Not $10mm (projected going forward), and certainly not a $14mm decline.

Pause for a second. Investors want to compound capital over time. That is, put money at risk, generate investment income or capital gains. Whatever instrument, they expect an incremental return. Fixed-income investors look to rate differentials and spreads as the proxy; real estate to market prices, rates and GDP as the proxy; REIT players to cash yields and NOI, and so on. It's fairly easy to see the valuation of these instruments at any time based on these metrics.

Compared to other financial securities, equity investors look to how their businesses manage capital to measure potential investment return.

The entire market's expectations for a company going forward are embedded into its market valuation and stock price. Beating the overall equity market benchmark is the presiding challenge. A 10–12% compounding price return isn't unexpected for the S&P 500 on an average year. Naturally, this is the hurdle rate each prospective company must generate on its own investments in order to create additional market value. Companies with superb long-term prospects will continue to rate higher.

If a firm takes $1 of the profit it generates, invests this into growing the business further (many possible ways), and generates a return above our 10–12% hurdle, it will have created additional market value. Intelligent investors expect this of their corporations. They expect this given the type of investments available to business. They also measure the amount of capital and return over a set period against the corresponding change in market valuation to gauge a firm's success.

If a company does this above the hurdle rate, investors typically reward each additional $1 a firm invests into growth with >$1 in market valuation. That way, $1 is worth more in the company's hand than the investors, and the investment will incrementally increase in value if the trend continues.

This economic multiplier only occurs when the company's return on growth investments exceeds the hurdle rate. Let's call that particular rate 12% for now. Now assume a company takes $1 of its profit and generates $1.08 in owner earnings the next year (8% return) forever. That's $1.08 each year. This company will have failed to add value above a 12% hurdle rate ($0.08 / 0.12= $0.66, less than $1). The investor's $1 is better placed elsewhere. In the above scenario, it would need to generate $1.15 in earnings into perpetuity, for example (15% return) to create value ($0.15/ 0.12 = $1.25, greater than $1).

In short, a firm's ability to invest capital above the generally accepted hurdle rate is key to unlocking future value. It is one thing for a firm to even do achieve this on an ongoing basis – many don't. However, if a firm can hit high rates of return, then it should be diverting capital over into doing so. Unless there's not really the opportunities to do so. This is central to my thesis on FONR.

If incremental investments are declining, the question book opens up

Is it simply there are no opportunities for the company to invest, for instance? My experience tells me there is high probability for this to be the case, especially looking at FONR's thinning CapEx numbers each quarter.

In that vein, if there were no opportunities for FONR to reinvest back into the business I'd expect a dividend, or some meaningful buyback program.

But there's nigh a return of capital to shareholders here. If there are no opportunities for FONR to reinvest earnings back into growing the company's valuation, plus no income in compensation, it could be the market has recognised this.

This is further exemplified in Figure 4. The chart shows the DuPont breakdown of FONR's trailing ROIC from 2021–22. It includes my projections into FY'25. You'll note two things over this time frame:

Capital intensity has pared right back, and invested capital turnover is at roughly 1x, up from 0.9x previous. This coincides with the fact the company's investment base is $14mm lighter over this time.

Meanwhile, the post-tax margin has struggled to reach back to 16% after tracking lower to 12.7% in Q2 (TTM basis).

In other words, the firm pared back its total capital at risk across late 2021 into 2022, and lost around 400bps at the NOPAT margin in doing so. To me this suggests FONR's 12–13% returns on existing capital are from base effects to capital productivity, not via the flow-through effects to profitability. In other words, it is easier to make each $1 of capital look more productive when there's fewer assets holding up the same amount of revenue. Less easy to make that same $1 more profitable at the margin, which is more a function of business economics than capital budgeting. Looking forward, I expect these trends to continue, and for capital intensity to increase drastically by FY'24.

This explains a lot for me. The market is a fairly good judge of value over time. It rewards companies that are recycling capital at rates above generally-accepted benchmarks. But, only those companies doing this efficiently. Simply snipping back the capital base without adding in profit margins isn't enough for firm's to create value. It is the winning formula of long-term profitability that seems to set the pack apart.

Fig. 4

Data: Author, FONR 10-K's

There has to be a demonstrated outcome of performance. If you track the value of $1 in FONR's hands from FY'20–today, it generated negative $3mm growth in TTM earnings on a $14mm divestment. Looking forward, FONR could generate a cumulative c.$40mm in NOPAT over the next 3-years. On my numbers, this could call for 3-year growth of $1.6mm in earnings off a $10mm incremental investment.

As an exercise, let's say you expect 10-12% forward from the S&P 500 + risk free rate combined, for example, as the hurdle rate. You'd probably be disappointed here. Using the assumptions of $1.6mm 3-year growth in NOPAT from $10mm investment, as seen in Figure 3, this would equal a 15.8% incremental return. Mind you, in this scenario, your business would still create some value. Assume FONR were to invest that additional $10mm, then assume it will generate additional earnings of $1.6mm from this, as is shown. At a 12% opportunity cost/hurdle rate into perpetuity, FONR will have created value for its shareholders ($1.6 / 0.12 = $13.33mm, greater than $10mm investment).

Still, think again in first principles – just $1.6mm in absolute post-tax earnings growth leaves plenty to be desired.

Alas, even on these generous estimates, the upside margins are thin. Consider these additional points:

Look at FONR's recent capital allocation trends, even if the firm ramps up its reinvestment to growth over the next 3-years.

At a 15–16% return on capital and 24% reinvestment rate, this still equates to just 3.8% compounding in the firm's intrinsic value [Figure 3].

Take the estimates shown in this report as a demonstration exercise going forward. Assume FONR hits the numbers shown above – the c.16% ROIC in particular. My estimates project that it would need to reinvest ~80% of the profit it generates (~$32mm) in the next 3-years to compound its valuation at 12.7% into 2025 (marginally ahead of the hurdle rate).

The question then circles back to the $1 test – whether we can expect $1 to be more valuable in FONR's hands than our own going forward. Using the prevailing data to make reasonably informed forward estimates, in my opinion no. FONR needs to upscale its reinvestment by more than 4x to compound its intrinsic value faster than the 12% hurdle rate shown here. Unreasonable to expect within this time frame.

Valuation and conclusion

In my opinion, FONR only satisfies one half of the equation here. On first look, the company appears to be recycling capital well. But when sticking the probe in further, it's clear the earnings and FCF growth aren't there in order to drive valuation upside. It boils back to FONR's rate of reinvestment. It looks to be reinvesting at good rates of return, but doesn't appear to have many new avenues to allocate capital. Such a mature company does incur these kinds of challenges.

Running with the assumption that FONR can to $98-100mm in top-line revenues this year, I could see is pulling this to $14mm in after-tax earnings, with $3mm in owner earnings after 1) $4.2mm CapEx, 2) $5-$6mm in NWC increase, and 3) 5–6% reinvestment.

I reckon a 15% discount rate is appropriate for this name, i.e., the hurdle rate of 12%, plus 3 additional points of market risk for this long-term slave of the market's punishment. You can't ignore the probability of future downside in FONR's equity value given the long-term trend. Here, you'd be accepting a 15% return or greater if the NPV is greater than the initial investment.

Using my forward estimates out to 2028, the stock could be fairly valued at $18-$19, a few marks above the current market valuation. Using my FY'23 earnings estimates, this is a valuation of 8.8x forward P/E, below the market's 13x trailing P/E. Hence, despite that FONR is priced at 0.7x book value, this discount may be warranted, as (a) earnings power is small, and (b) FONR's profits are tightening over time.

Fig. 5

Data: Author's Estimates

In summary, I continue to rate FONR a hold for the time being. Following my analysis, I do not believe $1 is more valuable in FONR's hands than in my own just investing at the benchmark return. That's a key test for me that FONR doesn't pass on this occasion. Agreed, the company has shown it can potentially invest funds at c.15–20% returns over time. But I'd push back to say, this is due to smaller incremental investments, and a smaller capital base – not amplified profits, like it might seem. Therein lies the limit factor for me. FONR simply isn't investing at the magnitude required to ratchet up earnings power or corporate valuation. That is, high returns on capital, but no income reinvested to capitalize on this. So there's only $1.6mm in additional profits for FONR's shareholders on the table by FY'25 in my estimates, hardly exciting numbers. With that, reiterate my stance on FONR as a hold.