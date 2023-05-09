Sergey Pakulin/iStock via Getty Images

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, midstream giant Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced its first-quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to significantly beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of earnings, but it did miss expectations on revenue. As was the case with most other midstream companies, the company's stock price fell during Thursday's trading session, but this appears to have been driven by factors other than the company's results as it bounced back on Friday:

As I have explained in various previous articles though, a midstream company's revenue and earnings are not particularly important despite the fact that these are the two items that analysts focus their attention on. This is because both of these items are affected by things that are completely out of the company's control as well as by things that do not actually reflect money leaving the business. It is for this reason that we focus primarily on cash flow, as this better represents the money that the company is actually earning via its ordinary operations. For the most part, Targa Resources shined here as its cash flow showed significant year-over-year growth and spurred the company to reward its investors with a dividend increase. This increase boosted the yield to 2.78% at the current price, which is admittedly much lower than most of its midstream peers. However, Targa Resources has significant growth prospects that could result in the company boasting an attractive yield at some future date, so it is still worth following.

Earnings Results Analysis

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Targa Resources' first-quarter 2023 earnings results:

Targa Resources received total revenue of $4.5205 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This represents an 8.84% decline from the $4.9591 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $836.7 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $295.8 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Targa Resources transported an average of 536,800 barrels of natural gas liquids per day during the reporting period. This represents a 16.77% increase over the 459,700 barrels of natural gas liquids per day that the company transported on average during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $729.4 million in the current quarter. That represents a substantial 47.5% increase over the $494.6 million that the company reported last year.

Targa Resources reported a net income of $497.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. This represents a substantial increase over the $88.0 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2022.

As I have mentioned in numerous previous articles, one of the defining characteristics of midstream companies like Targa Resources is that they enjoy remarkably stable cash flows over time. This comes from the business model that these companies employ. In short, Targa Resources enters into long-term (usually five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers under which the company provides transportation, storage, and other services for the customer's resources. In exchange, the customer compensates Targa Resources based on the total volume of resources handled, not on their value. Approximately 85% of Targa Resources' operating margin comes from these contracts:

As the contracts are based on resource volumes, not on resource values, they provide the company with a great deal of protection against fluctuations in resource volumes. This is very important today as crude oil and natural gas prices have both declined compared to this time last year. With that said, Targa Resources has virtually no exposure to crude oil, but the company does handle a significant quantity of natural gas liquids, and these are priced in line with crude oil. Thus, we can see that the company's business model gives it a bit of an advantage over upstream exploration and production companies in the eyes and minds of risk-averse income-focused investors.

As we can see from the above highlights, Targa Resources' results generally showed growth compared to the prior-year quarter. The sole exception to this was in revenue, but revenue is not really the most important thing for this company. The reason for this is that the company has extensive resource processing operations, which are margin-based like a refinery. Basically, the company buys unprocessed resources and sells processed ones at market rates. As the prices paid on both ends are in line with market resource prices, the company sees both its revenue and the cost of goods sold vary somewhat with resource prices. The important thing is the difference between the two (operating margin), since that is the money that is really available to cover the company's other expenses and make its way down to profits and cash flow. As we can see here, these figures showed the year-over-year growth that we see in the company's other measures of financial performance:

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Gathering & Processing Segment $538.4 $397.6 Logistics & Transportation Segment $529.1 $352.1 Click to enlarge

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

I stated in my previous article on this company that Targa Resources would likely achieve better results during this quarter than a year ago due to a few factors. One of these was the acquisition of Lucid Energy, which was consummated in the middle of 2022. This increased the company's resource volumes as the contracts that Lucid Energy had were transferred to Targa Resources following the acquisition. During the prior-year quarter, Targa Resources had not yet completed this acquisition, so the company's results do not reflect the money that is coming from the purchased assets.

While the Lucid Energy acquisition was a major contributor to the improved year-over-year financial performance that we see here, it was not the only one. The company highlights a few other factors that worked in its favor during the quarter in its earnings press release:

Targa reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $940.6 million, representing a twelve percent increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to increased optimization margin realized in Targa's marketing and LPG export businesses, contribution from the recent acquisition of the remaining 25 percent interest in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline, and higher volumes across Targa's Gathering and Processing and Logistics and Transportation systems.

In particular, we note the purchase of a 25% ownership interest in the Grand Prix Pipeline system. The Grand Prix Pipeline is a very large natural gas liquids pipeline that connects the Permian Basin to the Mont Belvieu fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas (about thirty miles east of Houston). The company announced the acquisition of the 25% interest in the pipeline that it did not own back in January, which raised its ownership percentage to 100%. Although the transaction closed during the first quarter, it had an effective date of January 1, 2023, so Targa Resources received all the cash generated from this pipeline during this quarter instead of having to share it with Blackstone Energy Partners. This purchase therefore naturally resulted in some year-over-year cash flow growth since Targa Resources was not fully entitled to all of the cash flow from this pipeline a year ago.

Growth Prospects

The year-over-year growth that we see in the company's results is not likely to be the end of the company's near-term growth trajectory. Currently, Targa Resources has three natural gas processing plants under construction in the Permian Basin. Two of these plants, Midway and Wildcat II, are capable of processing approximately 275 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The third plant, Roadrunner II, is capable of processing 230 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. These plants are all slated to come online by the end of the second half of 2024, so we should expect to see their respective impacts on the company's results over the next few quarters. In addition to this, Targa Resources is adding a new fractionation train to its natural gas liquids fractionation plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas. This new train will be capable of handling approximately 120,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, but it will not begin operation until the first quarter of 2025. Thus, the company has quite a few growth projects that are currently in development and should provide it with reasonably steady growth over the next two years or so.

The nice thing about all of these growth projects is that Targa Resources has already secured contracts from its tenants for the use of the new facilities. This is nice because it provides us with an assurance that the company is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to buy. It also allows Targa Resources to know in advance how profitable a given project will be before it begins construction. Thus, the company knows that it will earn a sufficient return on its investment to justify the expenditure. Unfortunately, Targa Resources has not stated exactly what return it expects to earn on these projects. However, most midstream growth projects pay for themselves in about four to six years, so that seems to be a reasonable guess for these projects. This is an acceptable return that should satisfy most investors if indeed it is accurate.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to look at the way that a company finances its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to pay off the existing debt as it matures. That can cause a company's interest expenses to rise following the rollover in certain market conditions. As of the time of writing, interest rates are at the highest levels that we have seen since 2007:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As such, this is a risk that we should certainly not ignore today. However, this is not the only risk involved with debt. After all, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes a company's cash flow to decline could push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although midstream companies like Targa Resources usually have very stable cash flows, we should still not ignore this risk.

The usual metric that we use to evaluate a midstream company's debt level is the leverage ratio. The leverage ratio is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, and it basically tells us how many years it would take a company to completely repay its debt if it were to devote all its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of March 31, 2023, Targa Resources had a net debt of $11.994 billion. The company had an adjusted EBITDA of $940.6 million during the quarter, which works out to $3.7624 billion annualized. This is actually just above the $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion range that the company's management guided for the full-year 2023 period, but it is not too far off so we can use it for our calculations. This adjusted EBITDA gives the company a leverage ratio of 3.19x, which is acceptable. As I have pointed out numerous times before, Wall Street analysts usually consider anything below 5.0x to be a responsible debt level. However, I am more conservative and like to see this ratio below 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety to the position. Targa Resources appears to be meeting even this stricter requirement, so we probably do not have to worry too much about the company's debt.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of midstream companies like Targa Resources is the incredibly high dividend yields that these companies usually possess. Unfortunately, Targa Resources is something of an exception to this. The company did increase its dividend to $0.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023, but that still only gives the stock a 2.78% yield at the current price. This is well below the yield that we can obtain with most other midstream companies, although it is higher than the 1.57% current yield of the S&P 500 Index (SPY). Targa Resources has unfortunately been somewhat inconsistent with its dividend over the years as it slashed it back in 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has started to restore it to the previous levels:

Seeking Alpha

We can see though that the company still has a very long way to go as the current dividend remains well below the $0.91 per share that the company paid prior to the pandemic-driven energy price collapse. With that said, anyone buying the stock today will receive the current distribution at the current yield and does not really have to worry about the company's past activities. The most important thing for a new buyer is the company's ability to sustain the dividend at the current level.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company's ability to maintain its dividend is by looking at its distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the common shareholders. As stated in the highlights, Targa Resources reported a distributable cash flow of $729.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Targa Resources has 226.1 million shares outstanding, so the declared dividend will cost $113.05 million. Thus, the company's distributable cash flow was sufficient to cover the dividend 6.45 times over. This is, to put it mildly, the highest coverage ratio that can currently be found in the midstream sector. Wall Street analysts typically consider anything above 1.20x to be sustainable, so Targa Resources easily achieves this. Investors should not have to worry about a dividend cut here and should probably be complaining that the dividend is not larger!

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are seeing the growth thesis that we have discussed for Targa Resources over the past few years playing out in these results. The company showed significant year-over-year improvements in nearly all measures of financial performance in its most recent results. The company also appears to be positioned to continue this growth trajectory going forward as it has a number of new projects that are scheduled to come online by the middle of 2025. The company also maintains a very strong balance sheet and attractive coverage ratio. In fact, the only real complaint here is that the dividend is not higher, but hopefully, we will continue to see the company pay out a larger proportion of its cash flows as its growth story plays out.