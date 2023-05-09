Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pandora: Potential If Sustainable Growth Can Return

May 09, 2023 6:15 AM ETPandora A/S (PNDZF)PANDY
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
878 Followers

Summary

  • Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets contemporary jewelry globally.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12% in the last decade, although the last 5 years have been poor due to greater competition.
  • Margins are fantastic but are declining as Pandora is investing in reinvigorating growth.
  • Pandora's valuation looks attractive but we are concerned with the current performance and the lack of catalysts.
Pandora logo in front of their main retailer for Belgrade. Pandora jewelry is a danish manufacturer and retailer of jewellery spread in Europe.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Pandora is a great business with unavoidable problems.
  • The good characteristics are that it is a market-leading business with great margins.
  • The bad is that the business is facing greater competition and poor

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
878 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.