Games Workshop Group: Hollywood Deal With Amazon

May 09, 2023 6:23 AM ETGames Workshop Group PLC (GMWKF)
Summary

  • Games Workshop Group is a company that creates and distributes miniature figures and games across the globe.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12%, driven by an improved interest in Warhammer and product development.
  • GAW has an EBITDA-M of 39% and NIM of 29%, representing its monopolistic position.
  • GAW signed a deal with Amazon to develop Warhammer movies/TV shows. This could fundamentally change this business.
  • GAW's valuation is rich for a toy retailer but for a small company with Amazon movie on the horizon. Maybe not.

Warhammer

BrendanHunter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • GAW is an incredible niche business. Its financial profile is impressive, with interest in Warhammer remaining positive, which is key.
  • A movie/TV deal with Amazon represents a gaming-changing
Chart
Data by YCharts

Warhammer movie tv show

Games Workshop financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

warhammer game workshop

Warhammer 40k (Google trends)

Warhammer 40k movie

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Warhammer henry cavill

Valuation (TIkr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
878 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

