Rates Spark: Crunch Time

Summary

  • Headlines surrounding the abundant risks to the outlook dictate near-term direction, but we see a trend towards lower rates.
  • The Senior Loan Officers Survey highlighted the squeeze on growth prospects.
  • ECB hawks will face headwinds as US developments largely dictate financial sentiment.

By Benjamin Schroeder, Antoine Bouvet, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Look for lower rates as risks to the outlook abound

The Fed has delivered its latest hike last week - in line with what markets currently price, and we largely agree. From here on, the

US 30-year, 10-year, 5-year, and 2-year inflation breakeven rates

Even Upbeat Inflation Breakevens Suggest Returning To 2% Will Be A Struggle (Refinitiv, ING)

Germany 2-year yields, US 10-year Treasury yields

ECB Hawks Are Set To Attempt To Lift Euro Yields This Week (Refinitiv, ING)

