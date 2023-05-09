Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lions Gate Entertainment: A Buyout Target In An Era Of Media Consolidation

Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • In the past year, Lions Gate has experienced poorer price action (-19.14%) than both the broad market (SPY: -0.29%) and the Entertainment and Leisure Index (PEJ: -4.04%).
  • This emphasizes the significant shortfall of revenues and income in the past year, with TTM net income reaching -$2.02bn and free cash flow at -$359.42mn.
  • A combined lack of blockbuster releases, bar the 4th John Wick installment, lacklustre reception of the 'Starz' platform, and poor fiscal discipline directly supported these figures.
  • However, I believe the strength of the Lions Gate content library alongside the industry environment of consolidation and 'streaming wars' makes Lions Gate an ideal M&A target.
  • The compounded effect of a discounted price and buyout potential leads me to rate Lions Gate a 'buy'

CinemaCon 2022 - Lionsgate Presentation

Frazer Harrison

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A, NYSE:LGF.B) is a North American entertainment company with operations in films, television production, interactive activity and streaming products through its flagship 'Starz' brand.

The company has recorded TTM revenues to the tune of $3.70bn

Lions Gate To Spin-Off Its Studio Business In September 2023 Joe Cornell Contributor

Lions Gate To Spin-Off Its Studio Business In September 2023 (Forbes)

Lionsgate Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Lionsgate Relative Valuation

AlphaSpread

From AMC to Apple: How Much Are 13 Major Media Companies Worth? – IndieWire

IndieWire

A world of mergers and acquisitions in the entertainment sector in the 21st century

A world of mergers and acquisitions in the entertainment sector in the 21st century (SSRN)

Lionsgate Top 30 Grossing Movies

Lionsgate Top 30 Grossing Movies (the-numbers.com)

Lionsgate Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

