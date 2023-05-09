Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Acadia Realty Trust: Priced At A Discount Following Strong First Quarter Results

May 09, 2023 7:13 AM ETAcadia Realty Trust (AKR)2 Comments
Summary

  • Acadia Realty Trust owns and operates retail-focused properties in three key densely populated regions in the U.S.
  • Following a strong fiscal 2022, results have continued to surprise in the first quarter, led by better than expected same-property NOI growth.
  • At current trading levels, shares trade at an attractive discount and come paired with a reoccurring dividend payout that is presently yielding just under 5.5%.
  • Though I was previously neutral on AKR stock, I have turned more bullish following Q1 results.

Market Street crowds San Francisco

KIVILCIM PINAR/E+ via Getty Images

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) owns and operates shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components. Their core portfolio is concentrated in densely populated markets in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern regions of the U.S.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenants

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Leasing Activity

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Leasing Activity

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

