Moncler: Another Impressive Quarter

May 09, 2023 7:17 AM ETMoncler S.p.A. (MONRF)MONRY
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • The company beats expectations in 2023 Q1.
  • Supported revenue generation across the board.
  • 45% of the company's stores are located in APAC countries. With a Chinese recovery, Moncler is well-positioned for a solid 2023. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Moncler - Performance - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment

In 2022, we recorded a remarkable stock price performance of Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF). Since our initial buy rating nicely titled 'Winter is Coming', Moncler shares are up by more than 77%. Here at the

Moncler sales evolution

Moncler sales evolution

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

