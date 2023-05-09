Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

APA Corporation: Weak Production This Quarter

May 09, 2023 7:42 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)
Summary

  • APA Corporation reported a net income attributable to common stock of $242 million or $0.78 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Oil equivalent production this quarter was 394,249 Boep/d. Oil production exceeded expectations in the first quarter.
  • I recommend buying APA between $33 and $32, with possible lower support at $30.8.
Oil pumpjacks in silhouette at sunset

Introduction

Houston-based APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2023.

Note: I have followed APA quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on March 6, 2023.

Apache

Map

APA Production Snapshot (APA Presentation)

Table

APA 1Q23 Snapshot (APA Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

APA 1-Year Chart Brent oil and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

APA Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $242 million or $0.78 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2023.

Chart

APA Global Liquid price and NG price History (Fun Trading)

Table

APA Dividend and Buyback Snapshot (APA Presentation)

Chart

APA Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

APA Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

APA Quarterly Production per Region History (Fun Trading)

The oil equivalent production has been declining for the past few years, and the production this quarter with 394,249 Boep/d.
Chart

APA Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

In the North Sea, production was 45,483 Boep/d, and Egypt's production increased significantly to 147,186K Boep/d.
Chart

APA 1Q23 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

Map

APA Suriname (APA Presentation)

Table

APA 2023 Guidance (APA Presentation)

Chart

APA TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

