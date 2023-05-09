hapabapa

Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an arbridged transcript of the podcast.

Palantir Technologies is up in premarket trading after the company tops expectations

SMX shares rally. This happening after the company says it is ramping up efforts against stock manipulation.

Linkedin is joining the growing list of tech companies getting rid of workers. The company is letting go 700 employees.

OUR TOP STORY

–

Palantir Technologies stock soars as Q1 tops expectations. Seeking Alpha associate news editor Kevin Curran has the details.

*audio from Kevin*

—

NOW MORE ON THE MARKET

U.S. stocks stumbled through an uncertain session on Monday. The major averages eventually finished the day mixed, with only fractional moves in the broader market.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed +0.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished fractionally higher and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.2%.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower. However, none of the market segments dropped more than 1%, with Real Estate, Industrials, Materials and Utilities posting modest retreats. On the other side of the ledger, Communication Services rose 1.3%.

Market expert Ahan Vashi told Seeking Alpha, "The upcoming inflation report could lead to a resolution out of this tight trading range this week. Considering the persistent tightness in the labor markets, inflation is likely to remain stickier than expected, and we could get a negative surprise on Wednesday. ... I think investors should remain cautious on equity markets."

Investors keyed in on the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, or SLOOS, which was released Monday afternoon. In the report, survey respondents noted tighter credit and weaker business loan demand in the first quarter. These conditions applied to both commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans.

Looking at the fixed income market, Treasury yields were higher on Monday. The 10-year yield (US10Y) rose 7 basis points to 3.52% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 9 basis points to 4.01%.

Earnings news continued to drive certain individual stocks. Tyson Foods (TSN) suffered a notable setback in the wake of its quarterly report. Shares plunged 16% after the company posted a surprise loss and lowered its sales guidance.

—

MORE OF OUR TOP STORIES

Today is the day. President Biden will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders about the debt ceiling.

The meeting is at the White House at 4pm.

The meeting was set around the time that we found out that June 1 is the date the U.S will likely run out of money to pay its bills.

The issue is neither side seems to be budging in order to have a negotiation.

President Biden wants the debt limit raised without stipulations.

McCarthy says they need to agree on spending cuts before the limit is raised.

Ahead of the action, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is reportedly lobbying for help, reaching out to U.S. business and financial leaders to explain the "catastrophic" impact a default would have on the economy.

Sources told Reuters that she's having one-on-one conversations with individual CEOs to warn them about the "dangerous consequences of the current brinkmanship,"

This going on just a day after describing what would happen if an agreement failed to materialize on Capitol Hill.

—

SMX Securities Matters (NASDAQ:SMX) shares soared as much as 88% Monday in the wake of news that the company was ramping up efforts to crack down on suspected manipulation of its stock.

Shares of the track and trace technology developer opened at $1.56, slipping to an early low of $1.45 before hitting a high of $2.42 mid-morning.

SMX closed up more than 42 percent at $1.84.

—

No automaker in North America currently refines its own lithium, but Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is looking to change that by breaking ground on a $375M refining facility in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The move will help the EV pioneer ease its supply chain and meet ambitious EV sales targets, as it expands outside its core focus of car manufacturing and into raw materials.

Elon Musk, which previously likened lithium refining to "printing money," expects the new Tesla (TSLA) plant to produce enough battery-grade lithium to build 1M electric vehicles by 2025.

—

LinkedIn, is joining other tech companies - including its parent Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - in laying off workers amid a weakening global economic outlook.

The business and employment-focused social media platform will cut 716 jobs.

The company is also shutting down its China-focused job app called InCareer.

InCareer will shut down August 9, but the company will keep a presence in China by helping local groups hire and train employees outside the country.

LinkedIn has about 20,000 employees globally.

—

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) on Monday announced restructuring plans that will reduce its headcount by about 6%.

The company said the majority of reductions are being made in corporate and business support functions, predominantly located in the US and Europe.

—

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is reportedly receiving about $100M from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as part of a deal to pay for content.

The deal was announced (but with no financial details) earlier this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported, the NYT will get $100M in the transaction over a three-year period.

It's a deal that expands an existing agreement and allows for content distribution and subscriptions along with using Google's tools for marketing and ad-product experimentation.

—

And finally….Kirk Spano, the investing group leader of Margin of Safety Investing on Seeking Alpha talks about how you should think about a company and its earnings report.

*audio from Kirk Spano*

That audio was from the Investing Experts podcast.

On that particular episode Kirk talks to Julian Lin. Julian is the investing group leader of Best of Breed Growth Stocks on Seeking Alpha.

They go on to discuss two stocks Roblox and Unity. Julian is bearish on one.

Tomorrow, Wednesday here on Wall Street Breakfast we’ll hear Julian compare and contrast the two stocks for stock of the week Wednesday.

I’ll leave a link to the episode in show notes.

—

If you’d like to see a transcript of the podcast. You can always find an abridged transcript of the podcast on Seeking Alpha.com. There’s a link in show notes that says Wall Street Breakfast. Just click on the podcast for today and that’s where you’ll find the transcript.

—

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6:20 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.3%. The S&P 500 is down 0.3% and the Nasdaq is down 0.3%. Crude oil is down 1.1% at less than $73 a barrel. Bitcoin is down1% at less than $28,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% The DAX is down 0.3%.

On today’s economic calendar, at 1205pm the feds John Williams will speak.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.