Michael Vi

I recently called Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) a "Diamond In the Rough" and the company's recent Q1 earnings affirm this view. While reporting its first ever profitable quarter in Q4 2022, the company announced 2023 will see the company report its first every profitable full-year. And now, along with a profitable Q1 report, the company has announced every single quarter in 2023 will be profitable. Isn't that a statement? I am proudly gushing here because my coverage on Palantir so far has been fairly optimistic. Although I don't hold shares right now, this is a company I closely follow.

This article looks at the Good, Bad, and Ugly from Palantir's Q1 and what they mean for the stock's outlook. Let us get into the details.

Good:

The Numbers: Palantir's Q1 beat EPS estimates by a cent and revenue by about $20 Million. The company not only reported its 2nd consecutive (GAAP) profitable quarter but also announced it expects every single quarter to be profitable in FY 2023. That's a sign of confidence on both sales and operation fronts.

AI. No, Really: At a time when almost every company throws "AI" and "Machine Learning" in their conference calls to garner attention, Palantir actually deserves to advertise its strengths in this area. And advertise they did in the Q1 presentation. Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP") leverages the company's existing ecosystem to provide advanced AI capabilities. The company is already smartly segmenting this product for specialized markets and what better place to start given their history than AIP for defense. The CEO enthused:

"The depth of engagement with and demand for our new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is without precedent."

PLTR AI (investors.palantir.com)

Cash Flow: Palantir's cash flow strength once again was highlighted in Q1. YoY comparisons make things much rosier than reality but the company ended the quarter with nearly $3 billion in cash and equivalents. And zero debt. Zero. Despite the after-hours run up in stock price (and market cap), Cash and equivalents still represent a handy 15% of the company's worth. Impressive, especially this early in their life as a public company.

Breaking Out: Lastly, from a technical perspective, Palantir stock has just broken above its 200-day moving average with the after-hours move past $9. Palantir stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is currently at 45, indicating plenty of room to the upside on this potential break-out before the stock gets over-extended. If analyst upgrades start to flow in, I fully expect the stock to breach $10 with this momentum.

PLTR Moving Avgs (Barchart.com) PLTR RSI (profitspi.com)

Bad and Ugly:

With the report and forecast being much better than anticipated, I am combining the Bad and Ugly sections.

It appears like the market completely ignored the fact that Palantir's Q2 revenue guidance between $528 million and $532 million fell short of the expected $536 million. With a market cap of roughly $20 billion and projected FY 2023 sales of $2.20 billion, the company is still trading at a high price to sales ratio of 9.

Palantir's expenses grew marginally in Q1 compared to Q4 2022. It is interesting to note the company has specifically listed "Stock Based Compensation" on its expenses reconciliation. That makes me think Palantir is saying "We want you (investors) to know that we know you are watching this". While I appreciate the company's candor, it must be noted that shares outstanding have grown by 22% since the company went public. Overall, expenses need to be monitored by the company and investors as a GAAP operating margin of 1% is nothing to shout about.

PLTR Expenses (investors.palantir.com)

Lastly, let's not get too carried away here and forget that the stock got way ahead of itself many times in the past. Obviously, the entire market was on a rage in 2021 but Palantir stock reached $39 back then. Expect the stock to face plenty of resistance on the way up as people exit the train after potentially sitting on years of losses.

Conclusion

I rate the stock a Hold here after the earnings related surge. Do not chase it here. However, I like the stock for the long-term and recommend buying during rash sell offs. Bear in mind that despite the surge here, the stock is not yet back to $10 that it saw on its first ever day of trading, all the while making a trip to as high as $40. In other words, the ride will be bumpy and also beware of multiple compression as the stock may not be rewarded as much even if the company delivers on its past promises.

