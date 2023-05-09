Michael Vi

May 8th proved to be a fantastic day for shareholders of big data company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). After the market closed, shares of the company spiked, climbing around 22.6% after the company announced financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. This was on top of the 4.5% increase in price that shares experienced during the trading day. In addition to beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, the company forecasted that it would generate a profit this year and revised higher its overall financial expectations for 2023. While this is fantastic news for the company and its investors, I do wholeheartedly believe that the optimism churned up by the investment community in response to this news is far greater than it should be. At the end of the day, shares of the company look very pricey and investors should tread carefully as a result.

A great quarter does not make a great investment

No matter how you stack it, the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year was a solid one for Palantir Technologies. During the quarter, the company generated revenue of $525.2 million. That represents an increase of 17.7% compared to the $446.4 million the company reported one year earlier. In addition to coming in stronger than what was reported last year, the figures reported by management also exceeded analysts' expectations. They had been forecasting revenue of $505.9 million. Meanwhile, management had forecasted revenue of between $503 million and $507 million.

Some of the strongest growth reported by the company came from here at home. According to management, revenue generated in the US came in at $337 million. That's about 23% higher than the $273 million reported one year earlier. US commercial revenue growth was particularly appealing, with sales jumping 26% from $85 million to $107 million. This stacked up nicely against the 22% growth achieved from the company's operations that are dedicated to the US government. Interestingly, however, the commercial side of the picture was really only impressive here at home. Internationally, commercial revenue growth was slow enough to cause overall revenue growth for the company to grow just about 15% year over year. That's weaker than the 20% achieved by global government revenue.

On the commercial side, Palantir Technologies benefited from a couple of different factors. For instance, the number of commercial customers grew to 280. That's up from the 260 reported at the end of the 2022 fiscal year and it compares to the 184 that the company had one year earlier. When it comes to the enterprise in its entirety, the number of customers grew from 367 one quarter earlier to 391 at the end of the most recent quarter. And the average trailing 12 month revenue generated by the top 20 customers for the company jumped from $45 million to $51 million. Clearly, the company's services are popular and customers seem to not be able to spend enough for what the company offers.

In all likelihood, investors can expect this kind of growth to continue, at least in the near term. During the first quarter alone, the company closed 64 different deals that were valued at $1 million or more apiece. 22 of these contracts were worth at least $5 million, with 8 of them worth at least $10 million. This performance is likely why management had no problem lifting guidance for the 2023 fiscal year as a whole. They are currently forecasting revenue of between $2.185 billion and $2.235 billion. This is an increase of $5 million on both the low end of the range and the high end of the range that the company stated it would generate when it reported financial results for the final quarter of 2022.

On the bottom line, management also delivered a nice little surprise. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.01. Although management did not provide any guidance on this front leading up to the earnings release, analysts did. They believed that the company would generate a loss per share of $0.01. So instead of generating a net loss of $16.8 million, the company ended up generating a profit of that amount. This is a fantastic improvement over the $101.4 million loss the company reported for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported profits of $0.05 per share. That was $0.01 per share above what analysts thought it would be. This brought the company's adjusted net profits from $44.7 million last year to $107.4 million this year. During this time, the company also announced some promising cash flow results. Operating cash flow went from $35.5 million to $187.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would see that the number rows from $122.5 million to $150.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise expanded from $121.7 million to $133.4 million.

When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year in its entirety, management has not offered any guidance on the bottom line. The closest thing they have done is giving a forecast of what adjusted operating income might be. They currently think that this number will be between $506 million and $556 million. This is a significant improvement over the $481 million to $531 million previously forecasted. And the company reiterated that GAAP net income for the year would be positive.

Valuing a company that does not offer guidance of its own can be a bit tricky. In the past, drawing from a deep dive into the company's financials, I equated the expectation for adjusted operating income to both adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA. Sticking true to this approach, we would expect a reading for both metrics to be around $531 million if management hits the midpoint of guidance for this year. Last year, adjusted operating cash flow for the company was about $490.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA was a bit lower at $443.3 million.

Using these figures, I calculated that the company is trading at a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 39.5. This is down from the 42.8 reading that we would get using data from 2022. Even so, it represents a very lofty multiple for investors to even consider paying. A similar trajectory and issue can be seen when looking at the EV to EBITDA multiple. That should be about 34.2 on a forward basis. That's down from the 40.9 reading that we would get using data from last year. Normally, the EV to EBITDA multiple of a company is higher than the price to operating cash flow multiple. But this can flip on its head when you are dealing with a company that has no debt and enjoys A surplus of cash. Such is the case when it comes to Palantir Technologies. As of the end of the most recent quarter, the company had no debt and enjoyed $2.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents. This makes the probability of anything really horrible happening to it incredibly small.

Takeaway

From all that I can see, Palantir Technologies had what can only be classified as a fantastic quarter. Management deserves praise for their efforts and their results that those efforts have created. In the long run, I suspect that this trend will continue. But this doesn't necessarily mean that the company makes sense to buy into at this time. It is true that the enterprise continues to grow. But given how pricey the stock is, even on a forward basis, I cannot rate it any higher than a 'hold'. But if the stock continues to climb from this point, even that could be due for a rather unpleasant revision.