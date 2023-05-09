Martin Barraud

Investment Summary

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is a leading global mining company with its headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Having been around for over 150 years, BHP has built a reputation as one of the world's biggest producers of essential commodities such as iron ore, copper, coal, and petroleum. The company's assets and operations are diversified and spread across different continents, including Australia, North and South America, and Asia. BHP's business is divided into four main segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal.

The need for materials that BHP makes remains strong as we are slowly but steadily going towards decarbonization and electrifying our society more and more. The company might be at a peak in terms of revenues for this cycle and I think the upside is quite limited right now. Although the company has a very strong balance sheet and the dividend right now is very appealing I think investors will do right in holding on to shares.

Market Momentum

The need for materials like iron and copper is not something that will go away anytime soon. They are necessary in the making of our electrified society with EV cars for example.

Company Highlights (Investor Presentation)

BHP sits in a very good position right now and should be able to benefit from several large trends that could help boost revenues for the company. Both copper and iron ore are large parts of the revenues for BHP and the shortage of quality production of these are in my opinion some major tailwinds for BHP. It should help the market prices of these commodities increase as demand increases. Although the prices of both copper and iron have seen declines from recent highs, that is a simple part of the cycles of commodities. Some of the reasons for the decline was lowered demand from otherwise key markets like China. Where I think companies like BHP will be looking next in emerging markets like India. The outlook for commodities remains quite shaky but I don't think that is enough to justify a sell case for the company. It's the nature of commodities and BHP sits in one of the best positions to benefit from the next boom in the cycle.

Risks

One of the risks of buying commodity companies or companies that are exposed to the fluctuations in prices is starting a position at the top. Of course, no one knows when the top actually is. But a usual indicator is amazing margins and large dividend yields, both of which are true for BHP right now.

The downside of buying now is that margins are likely to decrease to reflect the decrease in commodity prices as the cycle experiences its bust. In the case of BHP, I think the buying would no little harm in 20 years, but for those who want to maximize returns and speculate on commodity companies, buying now might not be the wisest. I am looking at BHP for the long-term and advising a sell is just not possible with the quality and position the company is in paired with the strong market share they have gathered.

Financials

Looking at the balance sheet of BHP I think they are in a phenomenal position right now and should have little issues keeping up a strong ROC. The company may have had a large decrease in its cash position, sitting under $10 billion in the last report compared to $17 billion in June 2022. This decrease does little to worry me as the company is still able to pay off a substantial amount of the $12 billion or so they have in long-term debt. This creates a lot of flexibility for BHP and they are able to continue making strategic investments and acquisitions.

Company Assets (Earnings Report) Company Liabilities (Earnings Report)

The company remains strong in terms of its inventory seeing at it has steadily increased over the years to just under $5 billion now. With an impressive ROA of 31%, I do expect this to drop slightly in the coming year as commodity processes are expected to see a drop. This would also most likely hurt the FCF margin the company has but would do little to make paying back debt an issue. BHP has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of just 0.21 which makes me very confident a healthy dividend can be kept up and buying back shares will continue.

All in all, I think the state of the balance sheet is great right now for BHP. It's healthy and has the company in a flexible position to make strategic investments without the risk of facing issues with current liabilities.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the valuation of BHP right now it might suggest a steal as the forward p/e is just under 12 and the company has a great dividend and impressive margins. But I think buying now might be at the peak of the cycle as commodity prices face a challenging next few years. This puts the share price under pressure as it needs to reflect the increase in p/e as the margins drop when commodities become less favorable in terms of price.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The reason I won't put a sell rating on BHP is because of the long-term favorable outlook I see with them. They have a strong position in many key markets and should be able to benefit heavily when the next boom in the cycle happens. Shortages of some of the commodities that BHP mines for are also major tailwinds in my opinion.

Holding on to shares in BHP right now gives you exposure to a quality company that has an incredibly strong balance sheet that will be able to continue support a decent dividend and strategic investments by the company to help them continue growing revenues. Looking across the board for different valuation metrics they are increasing for BHP and I think there will be even better buying opportunities ahead. I would add more when the gross margins approach around or below the 70% threshold as it seems that has been the bottom for BHP the last few years.