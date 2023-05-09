Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Senior Loan Officer Survey: Bank-Led Recession Ahead?

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Regional bank turmoil started after a softening willingness of banks to issue loans.
  • Such strictness of lending has preceded a recession every time it has happened since the 60s.
  • Small business survey also suggesting a recession by historical standards.
Thumbs Down emoji isolated on black background

GrumpyLivesHere/iStock via Getty Images

Ever since Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) failed, concern has risen that regional bank lending would be pressured as deposit bases destabilized. This concern is well-placed and supported by the data.

The Federal Reserve releases the

30 year price graph of SLOS for small businesses

% Senior Loan Officers Tightening Lending Standards for Small Businesses (Bloomberg)

30 year graph of tightening lending standards

% Senior Loan Officers Tightening

Chart of bank lending willingness back to 1960

% of US Banks More Willing to Make Loans Than Less Willing (Piper Sandler)

chart of US small business optimism

Small Business Optimism (Piper Sandler)

Correlation of Bank Lending vs S&P EPS

Bank Lending vs S&P EPS 63% Correlation (Piper Sandler)

This article was written by

Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

