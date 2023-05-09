Don't Buy The Hype
Summary
- Lending standards are tightening, as should be expected.
- The labor market is cooling, as should be expected.
- The disinflationary trend is still intact, as the consensus refuses to acknowledge.
- We continue to walk the fine line towards a soft landing, so don't buy the negative hype.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Yesterday was like watching paint dry as far as the markets are concerned with the exception of an abrupt sell off at 2pm when the Federal Reserve released its highly anticipated SLOOS report. This is as painful an acronym as the JOLTS report, otherwise known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The Senior Lending Officers Opinion Survey for the first quarter of this year revealed what you might have expected it to, which is that banks tightened lending standards as the first quarter came to a close. That is what is supposed to happen when the Fed tightens financial conditions by raising short-term interest rates. Yet the increase was not consistent with what many viewed as a banking crisis over recent weeks, which is why stocks snapped back into the close.
This didn’t prevent the financial news media from sensationalizing the report with some ominous headlines of a “looming credit crunch.” Given abysmal consumer and investor sentiment levels, the interpretation of all data as either too hot or too cold comes as little surprise. Lending standards were too loose, and now they are too tight. We were concerned about skyrocketing inflation just a few months ago, and now it is a recession obsession. Evidently, nothing exists between these two scenarios.
For months there were too many job openings in the US, resulting in the soaring wages that supposedly fuel the price increases that the Fed is trying to thwart with higher interest rates. Yet last week when the number of openings fell by a more-than-expected 384,000 it was considered a sign of economic weakness. Openings have now fallen 1.6 million since last December. Again, this is what we want to see to cool the labor market, but the consensus views what was inflationary as now recessionary.
You can bet that when this week’s Consumer Price Index report is released it will be interpreted as not falling fast enough to meet the Fed’s target of 2%. The Cleveland Fed’s Nowcasting model expects the core rate to remain elevated at 5.6%, but this is not about one month’s data. It is about the trend, which is down and firmly entrenched. Credit standards are tightening, as they should when we move from near-zero rates to 5%, and job openings are falling, as the rate of economic growth slows. The rate of inflation has been falling for nine months as fast as it soared over the previous 18 months, and we are on track for 2%. Rates of change are all moving in the right direction, which is why the market has not collapsed according to the bearish narrative.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.