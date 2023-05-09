Don't Buy The Hype

photoschmidt/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday was like watching paint dry as far as the markets are concerned with the exception of an abrupt sell off at 2pm when the Federal Reserve released its highly anticipated SLOOS report. This is as painful an acronym as the JOLTS report, otherwise known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The Senior Lending Officers Opinion Survey for the first quarter of this year revealed what you might have expected it to, which is that banks tightened lending standards as the first quarter came to a close. That is what is supposed to happen when the Fed tightens financial conditions by raising short-term interest rates. Yet the increase was not consistent with what many viewed as a banking crisis over recent weeks, which is why stocks snapped back into the close.

Finviz

This didn’t prevent the financial news media from sensationalizing the report with some ominous headlines of a “looming credit crunch.” Given abysmal consumer and investor sentiment levels, the interpretation of all data as either too hot or too cold comes as little surprise. Lending standards were too loose, and now they are too tight. We were concerned about skyrocketing inflation just a few months ago, and now it is a recession obsession. Evidently, nothing exists between these two scenarios.

Bloomberg

For months there were too many job openings in the US, resulting in the soaring wages that supposedly fuel the price increases that the Fed is trying to thwart with higher interest rates. Yet last week when the number of openings fell by a more-than-expected 384,000 it was considered a sign of economic weakness. Openings have now fallen 1.6 million since last December. Again, this is what we want to see to cool the labor market, but the consensus views what was inflationary as now recessionary.

BEA

You can bet that when this week’s Consumer Price Index report is released it will be interpreted as not falling fast enough to meet the Fed’s target of 2%. The Cleveland Fed’s Nowcasting model expects the core rate to remain elevated at 5.6%, but this is not about one month’s data. It is about the trend, which is down and firmly entrenched. Credit standards are tightening, as they should when we move from near-zero rates to 5%, and job openings are falling, as the rate of economic growth slows. The rate of inflation has been falling for nine months as fast as it soared over the previous 18 months, and we are on track for 2%. Rates of change are all moving in the right direction, which is why the market has not collapsed according to the bearish narrative.