Truist Financial: Among The Regional Breakdown, This 7.25% Yielding Bank Could Be Promising

May 09, 2023 9:00 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)4 Comments
Summary

  • The regional bank stocks have endured a massive sell-off and if you believe the regional system stays intact, there could be some gems in the chaos.
  • TFC has sold off so much that its yield exceeds 7%. The best part is that it has a sub 50% payout ratio based on the current forward EPS.
  • TFC trades at a -31.4% discount to its book value, has an LDR of .80 and has an equity to market cap ratio of 163.28%.
  • I don't have a crystal ball, but there are many factors that are leading me to believe TFC is undervalued and could be a solid investment during the regional debacle.
Truist

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Often the largest amounts of returns can be made by investing during periods of chaos. Of course, the correct stocks need to be picked, but during periods of uncertainty, great companies often sell at a discount to their future price. Currently, the regional banking crisis has

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

