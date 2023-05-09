hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Often the largest amounts of returns can be made by investing during periods of chaos. Of course, the correct stocks need to be picked, but during periods of uncertainty, great companies often sell at a discount to their future price. Currently, the regional banking crisis has decimated the share price of many regional banks, and while some have gone under while others have been taken over, many still trade at depressed prices compared to the beginning of the year. I don't have a crystal ball, and maybe more regionals are taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and acquired by large money centers. The question I am asking myself is will the United States become like Canada with a banking system controlled by 3-4 banks? I don't see it happening as community banks, thrift banks, and regional banks play a larger role in the overall banking industry than many realize and are the foundations of many communities. Banks with less than $250 billion of assets are estimated to provide half of all commercial and industrial loans, while making up 60% of mortgages, 80% of commercial real estate loans, and 45% of consumer loans. Someone whom I respect a great deal told me to look into Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) as he felt it was a great value. After really looking into them, I have to agree, and I am planning on starting a position as a speculation play because I think it will make it out of the current regional banking debacle.

A quick synopsis as to why I don't believe regionals will disappear, we may see further consolidation and mergers, but the regional banking system is too important to the country

Working in NYC, it's hard to miss big money center banks (JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC)) that seem to be on every other block. This is much different than driving through a town in middle America. For decades, banking law excluded banks from crossing state lines. In 1994 Congress changed its stance and allowed banks to cross state lines and allow bank mergers. From 1995 – 2021 the number of banks in the United States decreased from 10,000 to 4,200, while branches increased from 59,000 to 72,000.

Large money center banks play a critical role in the banking sector and the economy, but regional and community banks are often more specialized and carve out niches. The large money centers aren't necessarily set up to take on the sectors that regionals and community banks service, as they are the bedrock of small businesses. Regionals provide financial services to businesses and individuals in specific regions or localities while having an understanding of local markets. This allows them to provide customized solutions to meet unique client needs. Regionals have a strong presence throughout their communities as they offer personalized services such as small business loans and agricultural loans for farming. They also help provide economic development in their localities by facilitating credit to businesses that may not have the ability to obtain financing from the large money centers.

With half of all commercial and industrial loans, which are loans made to businesses and corporations to provide working capital for capital expenditures coming from banks with under $250 billion in assets, it would be a massive undertaking for the money centers to bring all of this in-house. When I see the data that the smaller banks account for 60% of all U.S. mortgages, 80% of all commercial real estate loans, and 45% of all consumer loans, it's clear to me that rolling up the banking structure into large money centers would have unwanted consequences for local communities.

My investment thesis is that lawmakers will not allow the regional banking system to be rolled up into large money centers. Further consolidation will occur, and the weak hands will be shaken out. I think that the stronger banks will be fine as it would be disastrous if the regional banking system was dismantled. This is why I have been looking into regionals that have seen their share prices decimated in recent weeks. I am a shareholder of New York Community Bank (NYCB), and now I am seriously considering TFC.

What Truist Financial Corporation does and why it's interesting

TFC was chartered in 1872 and is the oldest bank headquartered in North Carolina. At the close of 2022, TFC had 2,123 offices providing a wide range of banking and trust services for its clients. TFC focuses on consumer and commercial services. On the consumer side, TFC offers asset management, auto lending, credit cards, consumer finance, home equity lines, mortgage lending, insurance, brokerage services, online banking, payment solutions, retail and small business depositing, small business lending, student lending, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, TFC offers asset-based lending, asset management, commercial deposit and treasury services, commercial lending, floor plan lending, derivatives, institutional trust services, insurance, insure premium finance, international banking, investment banking, leasing, merchant services, mortgage warehouse lending, payment solutions, real estate lending, and supply chain financing. TFC predominantly operates in 14 states, with Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia having its largest presence based on branches.

We're living in a different era, and digital banking is used by the masses. TRC has seen a 5% increase in mobile app users over the previous 3 quarters, with a 28% in Zelle transactions. TFC has also recognized a 6% increase in digital transactions over this period. TFC has also seen its loan book increase from $289 billion to $326 billion YoY, with minimal declines in deposits from $415 billion to $408 billion at the end of Q1. If you follow financial news, the alarm bells around commercial real estate loans, especially office buildings, have been increasing. TFC is extremely diversified in its lending, and only 18% of its commercial real estate loans are in office space. TFC only has 11% of its total loans tied to commercial real estate and 1.6% of its total loans tied to office space. With a low concentration on this risk profile, I don't think TFC will be one of the banks that comes under heavy scrutiny.

Over the previous 5-years, TFC has increased its total revenue by 104.13% ($11.45 billion), with the trailing twelve months (TTM) serving as the most recent fiscal year. Every aspect of its revenue has increased, with total interest income increasing 134.79%, net interest income increasing 124.5%, and total non-interest income increasing 80.70%. Overall profits and EPS are also up. TFC has seen its net income increase by 96.42% to $6.36 billion, while its EPS has grown by 14.39% to $4.53. In Q1 of 2023, TFC generated $1.4 billion of net income, and its EPS increased 6.1% YoY. I don't see TFC as a weak regional bank as its income statement is backed by billions in profits, while its balance sheet indicates shares are drastically undervalued as its book value is $41.82.

Truist has a solid dividend with a large yield thanks to the selloff

I love dividends, and TFC is now a high-yielding bank as its dividend yield is 7.25%. TFC pays a dividend of $2.08 per share, which is 45.92% of its EPS on a TTM basis. TFC has provided shareholders with 8 years of annual dividend growth with a 5-year annual growth rate of 9.6%. This is very interesting to me, as the sub-50 % payout ratio is remarkable, especially with the 7.25% yield. If the future plays out anywhere close to how I envision it, TFC has more than enough room to provide future annual dividend increases. From a dividend perspective, TFC has all the metrics I look for, high yield, low payout ratio, and a track record of growth.

Truist looks interesting compared to other regionals

The real question to me is, does TFC look undervalued compared to its peer group averages, and does the information lead me to believe there is capital appreciation to be generated from these levels? I am going to look at TFC and compare its P/E, P/B, LDR, equity to market cap, and premium to book to other regionals that include:

• Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

• Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

• Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

• KeyCorp (KEY)

• M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

• Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

• New York Community Bank (NYCB)

TFC looks interesting from a P/E ratio as it has a forward P/E of 6.51, which is slightly above the peer group average of 6.2. all of the regionals that I look at look depressed, and paying 6.51x earnings for a top-tier regional bank is interesting.

TFC has a price to book of 0.69, which seems low. The peer group average is 0.71, so its P/B is slightly under the peer group average.

TFC has the lowest LDR ratio, which is a critical component as this tells me the liquidity isn't stressed. I want to see that banks have more than enough deposits to cover their loans, and going above a 1:1 ratio isn't ideal, in my opinion. TFC has the lowest LDR ratio in the group at 0.80, and the peer group average is 0.89. This is interesting because TFC generates billions in profits, and its LDR is far from stressed.

TFC has 163.28% of its market cap on its balance sheet as equity, and the peer group has an average of 152.6%. This indicates that TFC is not just undervalued, but its equity is being discounted more than its peers.

TFC trades at a -31.4% discount to its book value compared to its peer group average of -28.72%. This is interesting because you're able to buy shares of TFC at a large discount to book.

Conclusion

TFC is very interesting, and I think it's going to end up in my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series on Seeking Alpha, and in my main dividend account. After going through the numbers, TFC has a solid LDR ratio where its deposits are significantly larger than its book of loans, and is generating billions in profits annually. The dividend yield of 7.25% is supported by a sub-50% payout ratio of the TTM earnings, and there have been 8 consecutive years of dividend growth. TFC trades at a -31.4% discount to book value, and has 163.28% of its market cap in total equity on the balance sheet. I don't know what will occur in the regional banking sector, but I don't think complete consolidation will occur, and TFC will be left standing. I think TFC has an interesting investment proposition, and I am planning to start a position with a yield exceeding 7%.