Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Okta: Increased Adoption Of AIM Solutions Will Boost Growth

May 09, 2023 9:15 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)SHOP, SHOP:CA, MSFT, NET, PYPL
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Okta serves a $80 billion addressable market in a fast-growing market. Okta and Microsoft's Azure Active Directory lead the TAM, which is expected to grow strongly.
  • The presence of stricter regulations around authentication requirements and security issues will serve as a growth catalyst.
  • Last quarter was a strong one with revenue growth of 33% year-over-year. Free cash flow margin was also high at 14.1%.
  • Although Okta holds a commanding market share, I anticipate fierce competition from Microsoft's Azure Active Directory.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is one of the technology stocks whose price has risen sharply but has fallen sharply since mid-2021. It is one of many growth stocks in which I recognize the same pattern. Others include PayPal (

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.74K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OKTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.