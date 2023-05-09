Hispanolistic

Investment Thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q1 results which showed another meaningful improvement in profitability and outperformed analyst estimates.

Uber operates the leading ride-hailing and food-delivery platform globally and has seen stellar financial growth since its IPO in 2019, despite a significant downturn in the business following the covid-19 pandemic. Today, the business has fully recovered from this downturn and is reporting record-high financial results every single quarter as the ride-hailing industry is back to growth mode and the delivery platform of the company is seeing a much more resilient performance than many anticipated, with it still reporting double-digit growth despite the disappearance of the lockdown tailwind.

I wrote a bullish article on the company back in January as I expected Uber to keep reporting strong growth over the remainder of the decade, driven by its strong network effect, an impressive marketplace of drivers, and superior merchant offering, making it hard for smaller companies to compete with this giant. On top of this, the company has been meaningfully improving its profitability, driven by higher take rates, cost-saving measures, and a healthier marketplace.

Overall, the outlook for Uber looks excellent and the company seems to be gaining more strength every single quarter, for example, by adding new services and verticals to the platform and focusing on new initiatives like advertising, which is expected to meaningfully drive up margins going forward, as also illustrated in the latest quarterly results. Q1 results were once more strong and showed a real improvement in the business fundamentals as management has started focusing on profitability. As a result, the investment proposition is only getting more attractive.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments and financial results and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly, following Q1 results and a 40% increase in the share price.

Uber rapidly becomes more profitable while growing at a stellar pace

Uber has been delivering stellar financial results with impressive growth rates over the last several quarters, driven by a covid-19 recovery in the travel industry and a robust food delivery segment. And yet, shares continue to be priced below their initial IPO price of approximately $42 per share with a current price of just below $38, even after the substantial price jump from last week. The primary reason for this? Well, obviously, the pandemic did not help but the primary reason for the lower share price is a lack of (obvious) profitability despite a $30 billion revenue run rate. I have heard many investors discuss whether the company could eventually generate strong cash flows and if it could drive GAAP profits at all.

Yet, a lot of people often overlook the fact that this company was still in growth mode, heavily investing in the business to boost its marketplace growth and customer loyalty. Under the hood, this company has been firing on all cylinders after the covid-19 pandemic. There is a clear way to profitability here, and this has finally started to become visible over the last couple of quarters as management realized that in the current environment, investors want to see real profits over flashy growth rates. This was highlighted during the earnings call by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi:

I think the market has said very, very clearly that the days of paying for share and essentially using shareholder money to buy share temporarily, those days are over.

This brings me to the latest quarterly results of Uber, which it reported on May 2, as these showed an improving profitability profile while still showing impressive growth. Gross bookings increased by 19% YoY to $31.4 billion, showing a sequential acceleration and strong continued growth in the business. At the same time, MAPCs increased by 13% YoY and trips grew by 24% YoY as the average number of trips per user increased. Uber continues to grow its total user base and with this user base also taking more trips, this bodes well for Uber.

Q1 metrics (Uber)

As a result of these solid underlying growth rates, revenue in Q1 increased by an impressive 29% YoY (33% on constant currency) to $8.8 billion. Uber saw strong growth across all regions with especially strong growth in the EMEA region as revenue increased by 86% YoY, now accounting for 24% of total revenue, but this was impacted by a business model change in the UK which positively impacted revenue by $0.9 billion or pretty much the whole net added revenue. In addition to EMEA, the Asia Pacific region saw strong growth of 41% YoY, while Latin America grew by 31%, and the US business grew by 12% YoY.

Yet, even more impressive than revenue growth was the EBITDA result reported by Uber as this was up 353% YoY and came in at a positive of $761 million. The incremental EBITDA margin (as a percentage of gross bookings) grew to 12% and was solidly above the 7% Uber was targeting. Also, EBITDA margins as a percentage of gross bookings increased to 2.4% from 0.6% one year ago, showing a strong profitability improvement in the business. Free cash flow also reached a record high of $549 million.

And while I know these margins aren't impressive in of itself, the improvement really is. Uber added $593 million in EBITDA YoY from a basis of just $212 million in Q1 last year, illustrated below. Suppose the company can continue improving its profitability at this pace. In that case, I expect it to possibly report a positive net income by the end of the year, to then significantly improve further in 2024.

Uber Q1 EBITDA (Uber)

And Uber clearly has the ability to do this. Investors should not forget that Uber is an asset-light business which allows it to be flexible with its costs and drive profitability when it chooses to. Uber is now managing its cost discipline and expects its total headcount to remain flat to down slightly for the remainder of the year and into 2024. Of course, Uber still reported a net loss of $157 million in Q1, including a $320 million benefit from its equity portfolio. But still, I remain optimistic about its profitability progress as Uber can drive this up further as shown last quarter.

Among these opportunities to drive additional bottom-line improvements is integrating AI and ML technologies. And yes, I know that "AI" is used by all CEOs today to make their company look more interesting and create headlines. The term seems to be unavoidable in all earnings calls this quarter. Yet, I believe the technology could actually drive significant margin expansion for Uber over the next several years as the company further integrates the advanced technology into its business. For example, Uber can increasingly use advanced AI to drive down the cost per transaction by improving route planning and driver matches and lowering personnel costs by using chatbots in its customer service once these are sufficient. Overall, AI could make the Uber business more cost-efficient and drive higher margins. I expect Uber to release more on the potential of AI over the next couple of quarters.

Finally, before I dive a bit deeper into the individual segments and other quarterly developments, Uber reported a total cash position of $4.2 billion which was down from $4.9 billion last quarter, but with profitability not massively improving, I believe this position is sufficient, also when taking into consideration the $11.26 billion in debt on the balance sheet which remained flat from last quarter.

Uber's Mobility segment is firing on all cylinders with plenty of growth ahead

The most significant contributor to the impressive quarterly result for Uber was its Mobility segment as this one recorded gross booking growth of 40% and remarkable revenue growth of 72% YoY to $15 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. This was driven by an improving marketplace and increasing customer demand, illustrated by a 32% increase in trips, accelerating further from a 24% increase in 4Q22 and driven by 40% growth in North America. This clearly shows that the demand for Uber's mobility services is strong. Still, investors should remember that Uber was lapping an Omicron-impacted quarter which had a negative effect on last year's performance. Still, the performance in Q1 was impressive.

Growth in Mobility (Uber)

Uber saw a 35% increase in active drivers, resulting in a much healthier marketplace. This, in turn, drove the take rate for Uber higher as Uber uses incentives to drive driver supply, especially in busier periods like in Q4. Q1 is a season in which there is more supply than demand, so Uber does not need to offer as many incentives and this positive trend was given an additional boost by the healthier marketplace. As a result, Uber lowered driver incentives by 42% YoY and 12% sequentially. This led to an improved take rate from 23.5% last year to 29.9% this year.

The higher take rates and strong growth in the Mobility segment also drove strong profitability as this segment contributed $1.1 billion to the EBITDA result, up 72% YoY.

And overall, Uber is seeing very positive trends in its mobility segment with existing customers starting to spend more on the platform, as highlighted by the fast growth in total trips. Several of Uber's efforts are contributing to this growth, like new bets, international expansion, and its Uber One subscription service.

Highlighting each of these and starting off with new bets, Uber is seeing great potential in expanding its offering to include more vehicle types and luxury options like taxis, 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, low-cost, UberX share, Uber for Health, and Uber for Business. All these new options have the potential to increase the number of users on the Uber platform, but also several of these have the potential to drive higher margins for the company.

For example, Uber is quickly scaling its UberX share product, which lets you share your Uber with another person, potentially saving you up to 20% on your trip while not adding more than a maximum of 8 minutes. Through this initiative, Uber drives down user costs, boosts income per trip for Uber drivers, and increases revenue per trip for Uber while also boosting unit economics. Uber expects this product to become its next billion-dollar gross bookings product by the end of this year and many of the other products being introduced by the company have the potential to do the same over the next several years.

The integration of taxis on the platform, for example, is also a great driver of increased user engagement. The company is also seeing significant progress in its target to get every taxi on its platform by 2025 with the company expanding this effort to Munich and Sao Paulo and reaching 100% in New York.

By introducing new options that better suit each individual driver and user, Uber improves its platform, TAM, and growth potential. As a result, Uber believes new bets should drive approximately 35% of future growth in the business, as opposed to 50% from its core business we know today and 15% from international expansion. Uber sees great growth potential and demand in many European countries with Spain and Germany in particular looking attractive due to the size of their markets and attractive regulatory system. As highlighted below, Uber still has a lot of ground to gain internationally.

Uber's opportunity for International expansion (Uber)

One final driver for Uber in Mobility that I want to discuss now is Uber One. Uber One is a subscription option offered by Uber that gives users access to benefits like savings on rides and delivery orders, no fees, and compensation when the arrival time is incorrect. Costs are $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Uber is seeing tremendous growth in adopting this membership option with Uber One members accounting for 27% of total bookings last quarter. Uber targets to get this to 50% as it creates a stable and reliable revenue stream with very high margins and causes increased user engagement as Uber One subscribers spend on average 4x more than non-members, driving better value and more revenue for Uber. Uber believes this 50% target is not far-fetched as it already sees over 50% penetration in certain regions in the US. Today, Uber primarily focuses on retaining its Uber One members as it sees this as the key to long-term growth.

Delivery remains resilient and sees a margin boost from advertising

Whereas many expected Uber to see a significant slowdown in its delivery business, the segment has actually remained relatively resilient. It continues to grow by double digits (visible in the image below) which really is quite impressive. Revenue for this segment increased by 23% YoY to $3.1 billion. Gross bookings grew by "only" 8% YoY (12% on constant currency), yet this accelerated in February and March as both quarters saw growth of 14% on constant currency due to the effect Omicron had on January. This could be a positive sign for growth in the second quarter.

Growth in Delivery (Uber)

As visible above, Uber also continues to improve profitability for this segment as EBITDA came in at $288 million, up from only $30 million in the year-ago quarter. This means EBITDA margins increased to almost 2% of gross bookings, driven by a higher contribution from advertising revenues and lower expenses, which drove meaningful cost-per-trip improvements. Another meaningful contributor to the higher and increasing EBITDA margin is a higher delivery take rate which increased from 18.1% to 20.6%, once more illustrating the improvement in the marketplace which lets Uber lower driver incentives, resulting in higher take rates.

Regarding advertising, this is a really underestimated growth driver for Uber. The number of advertisers leveraging the Uber platform was up 70% YoY to 345,000 businesses. Most of this is coming from the Uber Eats segment. Yet, journey ads are also a hugely exciting opportunity for Uber as these attract much attention and are performing very well. Newer formats like car tops also work well in cities like New York. And the most beautiful thing is that it drives significant revenues and profits for Uber but also increases driver earnings by about $100 per week. This then, indirectly, is incredibly good for the marketplace as earnings are higher, retention is higher, and drivers are happy.

Advertising should, therefore, not be underestimated by investors. In 2022, the Uber platform saw the number of total active users come in at around 131 million, giving advertisers a massive audience for their ads. And with advertising revenue generally showing very strong margins, this could also have a positive effect on margins for Uber as we have already seen for the delivery segment last quarter. I expect Uber to rapidly grow its advertising business over the next few years, which should also boost margins.

Back to delivery, trips, MAPCs, and order frequency remained flat from last quarter, and while this might not sound very impressive, it is when we consider that some of its primary competitors (like Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) and Just Eat (OTCPK:JTKWY)) saw declines in their order volume. As a result, Uber has been strengthening its position across most of its operating regions, showing a resilient performance once more. Especially in the UK and Japan, the platform has been increasing its market share by multiple points and 10 points, respectively. And this is also the primary reason for Uber's strong growth in merchants on the platform. Merchants want to be visible on the most used delivery platforms and this is illustrated by the strong growth in merchants in the US Uber saw last quarter as this increased by 10% YoY.

And Uber sees many more opportunities to increase platform attractiveness for both users and merchants. For example, Uber has been expanding into new business verticals like grocery, convenience, and alcohol, increasing the platform's attractiveness. This is highlighted by the growth Uber saw in these new verticals last quarter as these grew by 35% YoY and accounted for over $5 billion of annualized Gross Bookings. In addition, Uber is seeing great results from upselling mobility customers to delivery which allows it to make more profit from its existing customer base.

Overall, delivery continues to perform above the expectations of many, including myself. With the economy fully reopened, I expect this business to continue reporting strong growth in the high-single or low-double digits going forward, driven by the drivers discussed above. To me, Uber clearly looks like the winning team in a very challenging, competitive, and low-margin delivery industry, driven by its strong user base across both Mobility and Delivery which gives it cross-sell opportunities, its dominant platform, and a large merchant user base. This is perfectly illustrated by the platform's performance versus many of its peers in a challenging environment. Of course, the future will be challenging with a lot of competition in this space, but I remain of the opinion that Uber is in a great position to take more market share going forward.

Uber Freight & Competition

The Uber freight segment was impacted by a very oversupplied market which is impacting rates and drove a top and bottom line miss against Uber's own expectations as headwinds turned out more significant than anticipated. Revenue for the segment came in at $1.4 billion and was down 23% YoY while EBITDA turned negative at a negative $23 million. Still, management remained positive on the outlook for the segment as Uber continues to take market share and is streamlining many areas in its Freight business to drive cost improvements.

Yet, back in March, Seeking Alpha reported that Uber might be considering selling or spinning off its freight business. Spinning off this segment would allow Uber to focus on its ride-sharing and food-delivery segments and raise cash to invest in the business or start buying back its own shares. There obviously are very little synergies between freight and the other two segments which would explain why Uber management might want to get rid of the business.

I would favor such a spin-off as I believe Uber could perform better when it can focus on its leading two segments as there are few synergies with the freight segment. For now, though, this is still only a rumor and Uber has released very little on the subject.

A subject that Uber has discussed much more over recent times is competition. Uber operates in a very competitive industry where it is hard to drive a profit. With the offering being very similar across the board, beating the competition on price is the best and probably the only solution.

I already discussed competition in the Delivery segment, yet during the earnings call Uber was a little more open on its competition with Lyft (LYFT) in the ride-hailing industry as Uber is seeing that Lyft simply cannot compete in the US due to its much smaller size. Lyft is not even close to the size of Uber with revenue of only $1 billion in its most recent quarter and this makes it hard to compete on price with Uber.

And Uber is seeing similar developments with even smaller competitors as these are unable to raise capital due to upfront losses in the industry before scaling. We have seen this with Uber, which has taken some years to start driving the slightest profits, partly due to the intense competition. As a result, the ride-hailing industry is fast becoming a monopoly (or duopoly when including Lyft) as Uber has been increasing its US market share to above 70% versus 66% in early 2020. This puts Uber in a prime position in the industry to expand its market share globally. Therefore, right now, I am not seeing any significant competition to Uber globally, apart from Lyft in the US, but this has also been easing.

UBER stock outlook

Uber guides for Q2 gross bookings (excluding freight) of between $33 billion and $34 billion, up 20% at the midpoint. Including freight, this should be closer to a 17% increase YoY. In addition, trips are expected to keep growing strongly with around 20% and EBITDA to come in at $825 million at the midpoint, showing strong continued and improving profitability as this shows an EBITDA margin of 10%, again above its 7% target.

Another important mention from management here is that it expects SBC to be less than $2 billion in FY23 and to start declining in FY24 which is a very positive development.

Following this guidance from management and the solid financial results in Q1, Wall Street analysts now guide for Uber to report revenue of $37.51 billion in FY23, combined with a relatively flat EPS as Uber is expected to start reporting positive non-GAAP net income in the second half of the year, and looking at its profitability trajectory, this seems highly likely indeed.

For the following years, analysts expect Uber to keep growing revenue at mid-double digits and EPS to quickly grow over the remainder of the decade as Uber improves its margin profile. Overall, these expectations look fair, although I believe there is enough room for Uber to meaningfully outperform these estimates.

For reference, Wall Street analysts currently maintain a price target of $49 per share, leaving an upside of 30% from its current share price.

Conclusion

Uber delivered excellent financial results in Q1 as demand for its ride-hailing service accelerated and remained resilient for its delivery services. The company continues to report impressive growth rates across the board as its platform gains strength across all regions. And while growing at impressive rates, the company is also able to significantly improve its profitability and drive strong EBITDA growth. Higher take rates, cost-saving measures, and a healthier marketplace are driving this improvement in profitability, and it looks like it is here to stay as Uber is expected to start reporting a positive net income in the second half of the year.

Overall, this quarter was another massive improvement in the business as Uber starts to silence its bears with strong EBITDA and FCF results. Combine this increase with market share gains, a solid performance despite a challenging macro environment, and very little competition able to challenge the Uber platform, and the long-term outlook becomes increasingly bright.

Following this solid quarter from Uber, I remain very bullish on the company as I believe its platform is one of a kind and holds an incredibly strong position worldwide. This positions the company favorably to increase its market share due to a strong network effect, impressive marketplace of drivers, and superior merchant offering, which makes it hard for smaller companies to compete with this giant. And with the food delivery industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% and the ride-hailing industry at a CAGR of 15.7% until 2030, the outlook for Uber, as a leader in both, looks strong.

With Uber still trading below its initial IPO share price, the company trading at fair valuation multiples today, and its strong outlook, I believe Uber remains a buy despite a 40% price jump since my previous article. The investment proposition is still very attractive, and the increasing profitability of the company improves its risk-reward profile. Moreover, as indicated by Wall Street analysts' price targets, shares offer solid upside and should be bought at any weakness.

I rate Uber shares a buy.