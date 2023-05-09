Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Uber Q1 Earnings: Growth, Profitability, And Market Dominance

May 09, 2023 9:20 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
957 Followers

Summary

  • Uber released its Q1 results on March 2 and managed to outperform the Wall Street consensus and deliver impressive growth.
  • Uber continues to see strong demand for its services as the Mobility segment is back to growth mode and Delivery continues to be resilient.
  • Higher take rates, cost-saving measures, and a healthier marketplace are driving an improvement in profitability, and it looks like it is here to stay.
  • This quarter was another massive improvement in the business as Uber starts to silence its bears with strong EBITDA and FCF results.
  • I remain bullish on Uber shares despite a 40% share price increase since my last buy rating on the company.

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

Investment Thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's Q1 results which showed another meaningful improvement in profitability and outperformed analyst estimates.

Uber operates the leading

graph

Q1 metrics (Uber)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Uber Q1 EBITDA (Uber)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Growth in Mobility (Uber)

growth opportunity

Uber's opportunity for International expansion (Uber)

graph

Growth in Delivery (Uber)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
957 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.