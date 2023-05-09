Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Plug Power's Odyssey: Steering The Hydrogen Future With Weathered Sails

May 09, 2023 9:20 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)BLDP, BLDP:CA
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power's operations are loss-making due to technological limits that hinder hydrogen's competitiveness.
  • The company's flagship product, GenDrive fuel cell, faces relatability and cost concerns.
  • PLUG's products erode quickly due to heat produced by its fuel cells, requiring substantial maintenance costs borne by the company, not the end user.
  • Concerns over manufacturing capabilities cloud the future prospects of its hydrogen production business.
Industrial pressure gauge

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In recent years, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) gained public attention, as the demand for clean energy grew, driven by policy commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Despite the company's achievements in specific market segments, several factors warrant a more cautious investment approach.

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.91K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.