Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Palantir Technologies Q1: Moment Of Truth

May 09, 2023 9:27 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.97K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. reported better-than-expected results for Q1'23.
  • The software analytics company achieved GAAP profitability.
  • Palantir raised FY 2023 guidance for revenues and operating income.
  • While shares are not cheap, GAAP profitability is a game changer for Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) submitted its earnings card for the first-quarter yesterday, and the company's stock price soared up to 25% in extended trading as the software analytics company reported yet another GAAP

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Palantir

Source: Palantir

Source: Palantir

Source: Palantir

Source: Palantir

Source: Palantir

Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.97K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.