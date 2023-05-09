Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Consolidative Session Marked By Weak Chinese Imports And White House Debt Ceiling Talks

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • Equities are mostly lower, with Japan a notable exception. Concerns about China's economy after a sharp decline in imports took mainland and Hong Kong-listed companies sharply lower.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is giving back yesterday's 0.35% gain plus more. Bank shares are off 0.65% after rallying 4.20% over the past two sessions.
  • US equity futures are heavier.
  • The dollar recovered in the North American session yesterday and is mostly firmer today. Yet, given its recent losses, today's upticks look more consolidative than a reversal.
  • The greenback is also enjoying a firmer bias against most emerging market currencies today.

US dollar and China Yuan banknote with multi countries banknotes. Its is symbol for tariff trade war crisis or unfair business of 2 biggest economic countries in the world.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The market sentiment remains fragile. Equities are mostly lower. Japan was a notable exception, and concerns about China's economy after a sharp decline in imports took mainland and Hong Kong-listed companies sharply lower. Europe's STOXX 600 is

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.