Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lucid Q1: Everything The Market Didn't Want To Hear

May 09, 2023 9:39 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.97K Followers

Summary

  • Lucid reported worse than expected Q1’23 results.
  • Lucid appears to have lowered its FY 2023 production target as well.
  • Production setbacks and slowing growth are set to weigh on the EV maker’s valuation.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) announced earnings for the first-quarter yesterday and results were not exactly great. While the EV maker is still growing revenues, pre-released production and delivery numbers for the first-quarter already indicated that the company’s ramp may be happening at

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.97K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.