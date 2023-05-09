Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PayPal: 18% Below Pandemic Lows, Long-Term Risk And Reward Is Attractive

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
54 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. is prioritizing on expanding its unbranded processing business, which could result in margin compression, but is expected to drive more profitable volumes in the long term.
  • Despite the stock has largely discounted slowdown in payment volume and weak forward guidance, the negative sentiment around the CEO's retirement continues to weigh on PayPal stock.
  • The company's low valuations are justified by the street's pessimism toward its earnings outlook.
  • I'm bullish on PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s long-term prospects, given that its current valuation provides a solid floor for the stock.

PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), as one of the "pandemic darlings," surged 230% from its 2020 low in less than a year due to the belief that the pandemic had accelerated the global e-commerce

1Q23 Investor Update

1Q23 Investor Update

PWC Payments 2025 & beyond

PWC Payments 2025 & beyond

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

PYPL model

PYPL model

PYPL model

PYPL model

BofA Global Research estimates, Bloomberg

BofA Global Research estimates, Bloomberg

This article was written by

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
54 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I'm a CFA charterholder. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.