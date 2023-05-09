Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Banking On Gold: The Silver Lining In The U.S. Regional Banking Storm

Summary

  • More than half a trillion dollars in assets have been wiped out this year from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank alone.
  • The U.S. has more banks than any other nation on earth, even as the number has dropped precipitously over the past few decades.
  • Markets seem to be betting that last week’s tightening was the last hike of this cycle, and it may take a few weeks for us to see its impact.
  • Getting exposure to gold and gold mining stocks may be a wise and rational strategy to manage the risk.

Bank vault

adventtr

According to the official rules of Monopoly, the bank can never run out of money.

Obviously that's not always the case in the real world. We've already seen three regional banks fail in the U.S. so far this year, and we may

Total Assets Lost in Bank Failured Have Exceeded Those During Financial Crisis

U.S. Global Investors

Is This the Last Rate Hike of The Cycle?"

U.S. Global Investors

Number of Commercial Banks in the U.S. Has Been Trending Down fot Decades

U.S. Global Investors

Reginal Banks Have Lost a Third of Their Value this Year, While Gold Producers Have Soared

U.S. Global Investors

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

