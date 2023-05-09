Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Singapore: High Inflation And Slowing Trade Make For A Challenging Year

Summary

  • Slowing trade and still elevated inflation could sap growth momentum in Singapore this year.
  • Rapid-fire tightening from central banks around the world has slowed global growth momentum.
  • With the growth outlook dimming, the MAS surprised some market participants by leaving monetary policy settings untouched at its April 2023 meeting.

By Nicholas Mapa

Singapore at a glance

Singapore managed to record respectable growth in 2022 (3.6% year-on-year), supported by an improvement in global trade and robust domestic consumption. However, momentum is now clearly fading with first quarter GDP contracting

CEIC

A China rebound could help revitalise the slumping NODX

CEIC

Visitors from China are returning
Visitors from China are returning

CEIC

Forecasts

ING estimates

