Gladstone Commercial Hits Numbers With Rarely Used Accounting, While A Debt Maturity Looms

Summary

  • Gladstone Commercial reported a 5.8% increase in same-store properties revenue “primarily due to income from tenant-funded improvements.” This represents a novel interpretation of ASU 2016-02.
  • GOOD has not addressed the $29.3 million mortgage loan that matures in August and is secured by a leased but largely vacant office property in Austin.
  • According to management, proceeds from the sales of their office properties with near-term lease expirations would approximate the debt and/or book value. These assets represent 1.85% of rents or $0.035/share.
  • What happened to the Stock Repurchase Plan GOOD announced in March?

Upon first reviewing Gladstone's (NASDAQ:GOOD) 1Q23 Earnings Release I was surprised that they had matched consensus FFO as consensus had baked in acquisitions which did not occur. (They did have to round up to get there.) It

