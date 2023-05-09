Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hibbett: A Closer Look At The Undervalued Athletic-Fashion Retailer

May 09, 2023 10:33 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
178 Followers

Summary

  • Although the company experienced two consecutive years of declining free cash flows, it has demonstrated consistent growth in the past decade.
  • Over the last five years, HIBB has delivered a superior total return compared to the S&P 500 and has maintained a sound balance between debt and equity financing.
  • The intrinsic value of HIBB using discounted cash flow analysis suggests a possible gain of 60.80% for investors.

Man buying sport shoes.

gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Opening

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with over 1,100 stores across the United States. Founded in 1945, HIBB offers a broad assortment of quality athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories from leading brands such as Nike (

HIBB Revenue Data

Data by Stock Analysis

HIBB Free Cash Flow Data

Data by Stock Analysis

HIBB Shares Outstanding Data

Data by Stock Analysis

HIBB Total Return Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

HIBB DCF Analysis

Author's Work

HIBB Valuation Data

Data by Stock Analysis

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
178 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.