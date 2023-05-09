gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Opening

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with over 1,100 stores across the United States. Founded in 1945, HIBB offers a broad assortment of quality athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories from leading brands such as Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UA) (UAA), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). HIBB's business strategy focuses on serving underserved markets with branded products while providing high levels of customer service.

This article presents a comprehensive evaluation of the financial performance of HIBB and its potential for future growth. Our analysis includes a thorough examination of the company's revenue and profitability trends, free cash flow generation, and the strength of its balance sheet. Moreover, we will utilize a range of valuation techniques to estimate HIBB's intrinsic value, thereby offering valuable insights to investors seeking to evaluate the company as a potential investment opportunity in the current market.

Performance

In the past decade, the company has consistently grown its revenue and reported $1.71 billion in sales during the most recent fiscal year. This represents a 101% increase compared to the previous decade.

Although HIBB has experienced two consecutive years of declining free cash flows, the company had demonstrated consistent growth in this area before those years.

The primary reason for the decline in free cash flows the past two years is the company's increasing inventory. The increase in inventory is partially driven by product cost increases, which can further reduce free cash flow as the company is required to invest more cash to purchase the same amount of inventory.

However, it is also worth noting that HIBB's inventory levels had been reduced significantly in the prior two years due to supply chain disruptions, which could have led to lost sales opportunities. Thus, building inventory levels to better align with customer demand may help to drive sales growth and improve future free cash flows.

Shareholders can take comfort in the fact that HIBB has shown a strong commitment to returning capital to investors. The company has repurchased over half of its outstanding shares in the last decade, which, when combined with its 1.9% dividend yield, resulted in a total return of 16.48% for investors in the business. This suggests that the market may be undervaluing HIBB and presents an opportunity for investors to benefit from the company's potential growth.

HIBB's current ratio of 1.44 which is generally considered to be healthy since it shows that HIBB has enough liquid assets to fulfill its short-term obligations. The company's Debt / Equity ratio is 0.91. A D/E ratio of 1.0 or lower is considered good, as it suggests that the company has more equity than debt. HIBB's D/E ratio falls below this threshold, which indicates that the company has a healthy balance between debt and equity financing.

Investors who are considering investing in HIBB may find it encouraging that the company has outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of total return over the past five years. HIBB has delivered a total return of 91.97% during this period, while the S&P 500's return was 70.67% leaving investors to question whether HIBB can keep up the stellar performance.

Outlook

HIBB's business strategy is focused on serving underserved markets with branded products while providing high levels of customer service. HIBB currently has 1100 stores which are mostly located in underserved markets. By targeting these markets, HIBB is positioning itself as a leading specialty retailer in these communities, gaining recognition from customers, vendors, and landlords. This approach provides HIBB with a competitive advantage over its national competitors as it allows the company to align its merchandising mix with local preferences and trends.

HIBB's strategy for growth is focused on new store growth and creating a better ecommerce experience for its customers. HIBB's approach to opening new stores under a clustered expansion program is a sound strategy. By focusing on opening new stores in close proximity to existing locations, HIBB can leverage economies of scale in logistics, marketing, and regional management. This approach not only improves efficiency but also allows HIBB to build a better understanding of the local market and make appropriate merchandise selections. Just last year, this approach allowed to HIBB to increase its store count by 37 stores.

Additionally, ecommerce growth is a point of emphasis for HIBB. The company recognizes that its customers are digitally savvy and have evolving expectations to engage with the brand in multiple ways. Last year the company's ecommerce sales increased by 14% and over 115% over the previous three years which now make up more than the 15% of the company's net sales vs just 10% in 2020. I expect HIBB to continue to invest in its ecommerce business as the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital Bill Quinn shared these comments regarding its digital strategy.

Last year and this year our focus has been and will continue to be improving the digital customer experience by reducing friction points on two dimensions; one, improving the pre-purchase experience; and two, improving the post purchase experience. Improvements to the pre-purchase experience include making it easier to find and discover products and making it easy to purchase. Our post purchase efforts remain focused on improving fulfillment speed and enhancing customer service capability to resolve issues quickly, as well as intercepting and preventing issues from occurring.

With HIBB's clustered expansion program and its ecommerce sales continuing to grow and its commitment to improving the digital customer experience, the company is well-positioned for future growth and success.

Valuation

To estimate HIBB's intrinsic value we will begin with a discounted cash flow analysis, and we'll start with HIBB's average free cash flows for the past five years, which come out to be $80 million. Next, we'll apply a growth rate of 2.6% over the next ten years, following the average analyst estimates of earnings growth over the next few years.

After the 10th year, we will assume a conservative 2.5% growth rate to determine the terminal value. To discount the projected cash flows, we will use a prudent 10% discount rate based on the long-term average return of the S&P 500, factoring in dividends reinvested. Based on these inputs, the DCF analysis indicates an intrinsic value of $84.58. This suggests a potential gain of 60.80% for investors, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Remember that the accuracy of our DCF analysis depends on the correctness of the inputs we use, such as the growth rate and discount rate. While our estimates are reasonable, they can still be affected by unforeseen events that may impact the company's performance. Therefore, it's essential to employ various valuation techniques to gain a comprehensive understanding of a stock's intrinsic value since each method emphasizes different factors.

As part of my investment analysis process, I compare a company's current valuation to its competitors within the same industry to determine whether it's priced attractively. To assess the value of a potential investment, I use several commonly used valuation ratios, including P/E, P/S, and P/B. I find Seeking Alpha's "Peers" page to be incredibly valuable tool for discovering a range of these popular valuation ratios for a company like HIBB and comparing it to its industry peers.

The valuation ratios shown above indicate that a company is undervalued if their values are low. By taking the average of these ratios, we can identify the most undervalued company by looking for the lowest score. Based on this approach, HIBB seems to be more undervalued than its peers in the specialty retail industry, with the second lowest score of 3.72. The complete results are listed below.

1) HZO - 3.68

2) HIBB - 3.72

3) BBW - 3.96

4) FRG - 6.33

5) BRLT - 8.86

6) FLWS - 34.60

One of the benefits of performing a comparative analysis is discovering other attractive investment opportunities. In this particular analysis, the most undervalued company is MarineMax, Inc (HZO), which operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer as well as a superyacht services provider in the US. HZO boasts impressive figures, including an earnings yield of almost 25% and a return on invested capital of 19.8%. These impressive statistics make HZO a company that deserves further investigation.

Overall, our discounted cash flow analysis indicates that HIBB is undervalued, with an intrinsic value of $84.58, representing a potential gain of 60.80% for investors while the company also appears to be undervalued compared to its peers in the specialty retail industry indicating a potential investment opportunity.

Takeaway

Although the company experienced two consecutive years of declining free cash flows, it has demonstrated consistent growth in the past decade, and its inventory level is growing to align with customer demand to drive future sales growth.

HIBB has outperformed the S&P 500 in total return over the past five years and has a healthy balance between debt and equity financing. HIBB's business strategy is focused on serving underserved markets with branded products while providing high levels of customer service, and its growth strategy is focused on new store growth and creating a better ecommerce experience for its customers.

The intrinsic value of HIBB using discounted cash flow analysis suggests a possible gain of 60.80% for investors. Overall, HIBB is well-positioned for future growth and success, and I believe the company is priced low enough for investors to earn an attractive return on their investment.