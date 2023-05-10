Invest Like Charlie Munger With 4 Criteria

Eric Francis

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

Billionaire Charlie Munger is a renowned value investor who famously helped Warren Buffett move beyond Ben Graham’s cigar-butt style of value investing to embracing great companies at fair prices. The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has been a terrific teacher to the students of the financial markets and has shared a lot of meaningful investment evaluation guidelines, a few of which we will discuss today. Here are a few rules that Munger has espoused.

1. The business must have a moat: This refers to the company’s ability to maintain competitive advantages over its competitors to protect its profit margins and market share over the long term. Innovative companies are often eye-catching and tempting to buy, but competition can quickly catch up, resulting in market seizure. Blockbuster, Toys R Us, Polaroid, and Kodak are just a few that failed to keep competition at bay despite decades of experience in their respective industries.

2. You must understand the business model: Wall Street loves fancy words and jargon that make it seem like you must be very intelligent to be a successful investor.

"People calculate too much and think too little." – Charlie Munger.

Aside from the price movements and analyst ratings, you must thoroughly understand the following fundamentals.

How does this company make money?

How cyclical is the demand for their goods/services?

Who are the customers, and what makes them stick around?

What are some of the challenges faced by this industry? Are they short-term or perpetual?

3. Management must have talent and high integrity.

"We love managers who are passionate about the business. When we buy a business, we evaluate if the management loves the money or loves the business" – Warren Buffett on Berkshire’s evaluation of a company’s management.

At the same time, the dynamic leaders of Berkshire Hathaway say that they often invest in businesses without ever meeting the management or directly conversing with them. They mention that they read a lot about the company and the industries they operate in through a wide range of published reports to get a sense of management priorities, objectives, and transparency with shareholders.

4. There should be a margin of safety.

As a value investor, Charlie Munger deeply emphasizes the importance of purchasing securities when their market price is significantly below their intrinsic value.

"No matter how wonderful [a business] is, it’s not worth an infinite price. We have to have a price that makes sense and gives a margin of safety considering the normal vicissitudes of life." – Charlie Munger.

We like and respect Mr. Munger’s teachings and use the takeaways to meet our investment objectives. In our quest to grow our income, we find high-yielding securities that meet several criteria Mr. Munger has outlined over the years. We will now discuss a Closed-End Fund (‘CEF’) that satisfies our investment goals while meeting several of Mr. Munger’s criteria.

Tekla Healthcare Investors - Yield 9.3%

Research conducted by Fidelity Investments estimated that the average 65-year-old couple who retired in 2022 would need about $315,000 to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses in retirement. Notably, the cost of dental services, over-the-counter medication, and long-term care was not included in that figure. Healthcare costs have been increasing at 1.5-2x the rate of inflation (a 37% increase since the 2011 estimate). Source.

Fidelity Investments

We understand that this is a critical industry whose demand is only set to increase with America’s aging population. Moreover, the inelasticity of medical products tends to keep pharma, biotech, and the overall healthcare sector afloat through economic cycles.

We like healthcare but don’t necessarily have the subject matter expertise to study drug pipelines, be on the lookout for biosimilars, and evaluate the effects of regulatory penalties on the operations of individual companies. So we choose to pursue the sector through CEFs managed by healthcare investment managers.

Tekla Capital Management manages popular healthcare CEFs with a strong emphasis on current income generation. Their team consists of personnel who are qualified medical doctors and scientists with a strong background in fundamental research and portfolio management.

Tekla Capital is the investment advisor for Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), whose portfolio is almost 80% built with biotechnology and pharma companies. The CEF focuses on the common stock of commercial-staged companies (those with larger market cap); the fund employs no leverage in its investment strategy.

Based on the Fund's Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions made at the rate of 2% of the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the previous quarter. The CEF is expected to declare a ~$0.405/share distribution in May, which annualizes to a 9.3% yield. Most importantly, HQH trades at a 15% discount to NAV, providing adequate margin of safety in these uncertain market conditions. When you purchase a fund when it is trading at a discount to its NAV, each dollar invested purchases more than a dollar of net assets.

If Winter is coming, the pharmaceutical industry is equipped with a big coat to weather the climate. We like HQH’s track record, management style, shareholder-oriented agenda, and current discounted valuation. We will sit back and collect our 9.3% yields from this critical sector poised to win over the long term.

Conclusion

Only some people pursue a career in accounting or finance. And only a few get trained to become professional chefs. But we all need to eat several times a day to live a healthy life, and for that, we either learn to cook to suit our requirements or rely on someone to cook for us.

Similarly, being on top of one's finances is critical to lead a stress-free retirement despite your education, background, and career track. Charlie Munger empathizes that investing is complicated for most individuals but it is an essential part of adulthood. He recommends relying on a trusted professional if it isn't one's cup of tea.

"I think you have to figure out your level of skill, or the level of skill your advisor has. To everyone who finds the current investment climate hard and difficult and somewhat confusing, I would say: Welcome to adult life." – Charlie Munger.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we study the markets and the companies and help investors navigate through the chaos to meet their income goals. We adopt a defensive investment style to generate regular cash flows for retirees through good and bad market conditions. HQH is just one of 45+ constituents of our "model portfolio" that targets a +9% average yield.

Healthcare is a critical requirement for Americans. The companies in the industry have tremendous pricing power and are protected by a solid barrier to entry due to the need to satisfy multiple regulatory hoops. Much like Mr. Munger’s teachings, HQH is managed by a team of healthcare professionals and carries an excellent track record of creating sustainable returns for shareholders through varying market conditions. At current prices, it carries a bargain valuation and sports an excellent +9% yield to empower your financial future.