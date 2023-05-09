Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Incoming Turkish Stock Market Crash Likely

May 09, 2023 10:38 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)1 Comment
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
546 Followers

Summary

  • Inflation has been high in Turkey, yet rates continue to get cut.
  • The upcoming election will be a catalyst for change in monetary policy.
  • Rates are likely to skyrocket, causing the Turkish equity market to crash.

Turkish flag with red and white moon

Ramberg

I'm always on the lookout for opportunities that others in the market aren't paying attention to or don't have the insight on. One of these areas of opportunity is making speculations and investments in non-western countries which the average analyst

BIST P/E Ratio

BIST 100 P/E Ratio (CEIC Data)

BIST 100 Relative Return To SPX

BIST 100 Relative Return To SPX (Seeking Alpha)

Trading Economics

Inflation (Trading Economics)

Turkish Central Bank Overnight Rate

Turkish Central Bank Overnight Rate (Trading Economics)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

