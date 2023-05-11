Sell Alert: 5 REITs That Likely Will Cut Their Dividends

Lemon_tm

The latest real estate investment trust, or REIT, to cut its dividend is City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO).

It just announced that it would cut its dividend in half amid macro concerns.

This dividend cut came as a surprise to many because the company is actually doing quite well. Yes, CIO is an office REIT, but it is mainly invested in strong Sunbelt markets and its same property NOI grew by 3% in the last quarter. Here is what the company's management said in a press release:

"From an operational and earnings perspective, our Sunbelt platform continues to perform well. We are tracking all aspects of the 2023 guidance that we issued last quarter, including a return to positive Same Store Cash NOI growth. Utilization of our properties is also increasing, with our internal portfolio tracking indicating a utilization rate of approximately 60% in March. We continue to operate our portfolio for long term success but remain mindful of broader market volatility and macro headwinds. Given the backdrop of today's economic conditions, we also announced a reduction of our common dividend, as further described in that separate release. The new dividend allows us to retain $16 million per year of additional liquidity and we believe this adjusted dividend will best position our Company for the current environment." commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. [Emphasis added.]

City Office REIT

So to put simply it... Office REITs are now cutting their dividend even when they don't have to. That's how scared they have become of the future, and it is quite understandable given that they are facing a perfect storm:

Interest rates are now a lot higher... In some cases, higher than their properties' cap rates.

Many property owners took on too much debt and defaults are now occurring left and right. Even the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) and Blackstone Inc. (BX) are defaulting on some of their office properties.

Lending for office buildings is starting to dry up because of fears of further losses, making it even harder for landlords to refinance their loans.

The work-from-home trend is not going anywhere. Office utilization rates remain low and hybrid is the new norm. The office sector was already facing oversupply prior to the pandemic, but the shift to a hybrid work culture has made things a lot worse.

This will force office landlords to heavily reinvest in their properties to adapt to this new work environment and to keep them desirable. A lot of cash will be needed right as it is getting harder to come by... Forcing REITs to cut their dividends.

Finally, to spice things up a bit, we are likely also facing a recession, potentially a severe one. Business and consumer confidences are low and companies are delaying new growth projects.

So, I think that it goes without saying that we will likely see many more dividend cuts coming from office REITs in the coming quarters.

If a REIT like City Office decides to cut, then none of them are safe.

Here are 5 REITs that I think will likely cut their dividend:

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SLG is the biggest landlord in NYC. It owns mainly Class A properties in Manhattan and the REIT has a great management team.

There's a lot to like about it, and I don't mean to sound bearish. Many appear to think that it is a generational buying opportunity, trading at a small fraction of the fair value of its assets.

I think that bulls may be right.

SL Green Realty

But this does not change the fact that the dividend will likely be cut again or even fully eliminated.

Some people appear to think that the Class A segment of the office market should be insulated from the pain as increasingly many companies consolidate their office space towards the most modern buildings.

I disagree.

Class A will, of course, do better than Class B, but just because you own nicer properties does not make you immune to the pain.

If the rents of Class B drop by 20%, then the rents of Class A will drop as well. Maybe not by as much, but it is a competitive world and the spread between the two matters to companies. Moreover, as landlords default on Class B buildings, new owners will step in with a much lower basis, allowing them to reinvest in them to make them more desirable.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is another Class A office REIT that owns properties mainly in NYC. It just announced that it would fully eliminate its common dividend. They know that a storm is coming and they want to preserve liquidity in anticipation of it.

SLG has cut its dividend in the past and I think that it will cut it again.

The payout ratio may not seem that high at 60%, but that's based on funds from operations, or FFO, which does not account for the capex. CIO also had a low payout ratio and it did not stop it from cutting it in half.

ALX is another REIT that owns offices in New York.

It is suffering the same issues as SLG, but a cut is even likelier because its payout ratio is even less sustainable at >100%.

Even if everything went well, it would be overpaying its dividend.

Alexander's

It appears that the main reason why they haven't cut yet is that their biggest shareholder is Vornado Realty Trust, and they don't want to lose the dividend income.

VNO owns 26% of ALX and they need the free cash flow, but since VNO has now fully eliminated their dividend, I think that it is likely that ALX will eventually follow suit.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)

So far, the office REITs that own single-tenant triple net lease properties have held up better because they have long leases with many years left on their terms.

Moreover, the leases typically stipulate that the rents will rise annually by 1-2% and all the property expenses are covered by the tenant.

GNL happens to have fairly long leases at 8 years, and most of its tenants have an investment grade rating, reducing the risk of lease defaults. Some of its biggest tenants include FedEx Corporation (FDX), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), and ING Groep N.V. (ING).

Global Net Lease

But here's the issue:

The long leases may protect you in the short run, but I think that this will only lead to greater pain in the long run.

These buildings are highly commoditized, likely too big for their tenants now that many of their employees are working from home, and the tenants know that they hold all the bargaining power since the last thing a landlord would want is an empty building that could be tough to release.

This puts the tenant in a position of force to negotiate large rent cuts and significant tenant improvements at the time of the lease expiration or even earlier.

Already back in my private equity days in 2016, we avoided these investments because of this reason. Today, the problem is a lot worse.

I would add that GNL's payout ratio is already too high at >100%, the management has a poor track record, and they have cut the dividend in the past already.

Another cut is just a question of time in my opinion.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)

DEA has similarities with GNL in that it is another REIT that focuses on single-tenant office buildings.

So far, it has been less impacted than GNL because most of its buildings are leased to government agencies and the market appears to think that these are better tenants.

Easterly Government Properties

That might be the case, but that won't save DEA from some pain.

The various government agencies are today also running out of cash and they will surely attempt to reduce their real estate expenses if they are presented with the opportunity.

In some cases, they will likely attempt to consolidate employees from 2-3 older buildings into a single one that's more modern at a lower cost. That's often a win-win, with increasingly many people working at least part-time from home. The employees prefer it and it saves cost.

Government agencies may not also worry as much about the productivity of their employees, making work-from-home even stickier.

Today, DEA's dividend payout ratio is around 90%, which I fear is only sustainable as long as they have years left on their leases. Once tenants start making requests for larger property improvements, the payout ratio will quickly exceed 100%, potentially forcing them to cut the dividend.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

BDN is one of the few office REITs to not have cut its dividend, and as a result, it now yields nearly 20%!

It has been able to maintain its dividend so far because the company enjoys a few advantages compared to its peers.

It is growing a portfolio of life science buildings, which are performing very well, and then on top of that, Austin, Texas, is one of its biggest markets.

Brandywine Realty Trust

But here's the issue: the majority of its assets remain office buildings, and I fear that Austin is now getting overbuilt.

So far, their results have been quite good, and if the payout ratio was low, they could probably even maintain the dividend.

But the dividend payout ratio is around 80% and its Debt-to-EBITDA is a bit high at 7x, leaving little margin of safety, especially since they have many development projects under way that will require a lot of capital.

The market is not giving them any credit for sticking to their dividend so they may as well cut it.

Bottom Line

Dividends have become unreliable in the office property sector.

The good news is that the office property sector represents only 5% of the REIT market. The vast majority of REITs invest today in defensive property sectors such as apartment communities, e-commerce warehouses, cell towers, etc. Despite that, they are all today discounted because they have dropped along with office REITs.

We think that this is an opportunity for more sophisticated investors who can sort out the good from the bad REITs.