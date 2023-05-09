Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

QQQ: FAANG Dominance Is Hurting Equal-Weighted ETFs Like QQQE

May 09, 2023 11:05 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), QQQE
Modern Income Investor
Summary

  • It's tough out there for an equal-weighted ETF. For many reasons, capitalization-weighted indexes continue to dominate the performance tables.
  • This is particularly relevant for any ETF that is in direct competition with QQQ, the cap-weighted Nasdaq 100 ETF.
  • Earlier this year, the tide seemed to be turning, but so far, it hasn't. I rate QQQE a Hold. FAANG stocks continue to reign, hurting cap-weighted ETFs.

Its tough out there for a cap-weighted ETF. There once was a time when investors cared more about what they owned relative to how much of it they owned than they do now. This is a big part of how

QQQ vs QQQE performance

QQQE

Chart
Chart
QQQ vs QQQE

