Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Wilson Ferreira – President and Chief Executive Officer

João Carlos Guimarães – Head-Commercialization

Elvira Presta – Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Rodrigo Limp – Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andre Sampaio – Santander Bank

Marcelo Sa – Itau

Rafael Nagano – Credit Suisse

Antonio Junqueira – Citi

Henrique Peretti – J.P. Morgan

Daniel Travitzky – Safra Bank

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome. Presenting the team from Petrobras we have here today, Wilson Ferreira Jr., the President of Eletrobrás; Elvira Presta, Financial Vice President and Investor Relations; Rodrigo Limp, Vice President of Regulation and Institutional Relations and the new Vice President of Commercialization and Vice President of People, Personal and Culture; and Élio Wolff, Vice President of Strategy, Business strategy and participations. We inform that this video conference is being recorded and will be made available in the site of IR of the company, and will be available in both languages.

If you need simultaneous translation, we have these two available in the icon called the interpretation located in the bottom of the screen, you can choose Portuguese or English. For you listening in English, the option to silence the regional audio, clicking mute or regional audio. For Q&A, we should be send by the Q&A button on the bottom of the screen. Your names will be announced, so that you can be – so that you can make the question. Should request your microphone whenever you make this, I request to activate your microphone will appear on the screen. The disclaimer, anything that said during this presentation about the business perspective of the company projections, operational targets and financial ones, they are premises of the Board of Eletrobras as well as informations that are currently available for the company.

