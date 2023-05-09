Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:56 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rich Yerganian - SVP-IR

Stefan Ortmanns - CEO

Tom Beaudoin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cerence Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rich Yerganian, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Rich, please go ahead.

Rich Yerganian

Thank you, Eric. Welcome to Cerence's second quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact including statements related to our expectations, estimates, assumptions, goals, targets and plans should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Cerence makes no representations to update those statements after today. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements as described in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K with the press release preceding today's call, our Form 10-Q filed on May 09, 2023 and our Form 10-K filed on November 29, 2022.

In addition, the company may refer to certain non-GAAP measures, key performance indicators and pro forma financial information during this call. Please refer to today's press release for further details of the definitions, limitations, and uses of those measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP equivalent. The press release is available in the IR section of our

