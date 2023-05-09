Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AGNC's 16% Yield Is A Red Flag

May 09, 2023 12:12 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)NLY7 Comments
On the Pulse
Summary

  • AGNC’s book value declined again in 1Q-23.
  • The central bank is on the brink of yet another rate hike. AGNC’s funding costs have risen sharply.
  • The stock is set for a steeper book value discount, in my view.

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

Mortgage real estate investment trusts have been among the hardest hit by the Fed's aggressive rate hike cycle in 2022. Many mortgage REITs, including AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), have seen portfolio shrinkage, large book value losses, and significant increases in

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Overview (AGNC Investment Corp.)

Average Cost Of Funds

Average Cost Of Funds (AGNC Investment Corp.)

Net Book Value Per Common Share

Net Book Value Per Common Share (AGNC Investment Corp.)

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

